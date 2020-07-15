Conway Regional Health System has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. This is the third consecutive year for Conway Regional to receive the highly sought designation.
The complete list of this year’s winners is available at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplaceslist. Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring ranked lists of all winners in the Oct. 12, 2020, issue.
“It has been an especially trying year for the world, and health care in particular as COVID-19 ravages our communities and your workplaces,” said Aurora Aguilar, Modern Healthcare’s editor. “But the organizations recognized on this year’s list rose to the top and continued to be a source of strength for their teammates. They have seen their colleagues fall ill to the virus and struggled with the economic impact of the pandemic. The loyalty and trust between employers and their workers is being put to the test now more than ever. We congratulate the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for continuing to serve their workforce and communities during such an unprecedented time.”
Organizations making this year’s list of Best Places to Work in Healthcare stand out in their efforts to create an empowered and satisfied workforce.
“Achieving this designation in any year would be a reason for intense pride in our culture and organization but this year is particularly meaningful,” said Matt Troup, President and CEO. “Like any business, we were forced to respond to challenging financial pressures, which impacted our team directly. As we pivoted in response to COVID-19, we did so in a way that was innovative, consistent with our culture and values, and reflected the passion and commitment of our team members. This recognition is further validation of the age-old adage ‘culture beats strategy any day.’ However, in this case, it turns out it also beats COVID-19. We are blessed to have a bold team that is engaged, take pride in their calling, and work in unity to provide exceptional care. It is an honor to serve and accept this recognition on behalf of the team at Conway Regional.”
Conway Regional has continued to show an increase in its engagement scores as measured by Press Ganey, an independent, patient experience company in South Bend, Indiana. In 2019, Conway Regional ranked in the 92nd percentile for physician engagement and the 88th percentile for employee engagement among hospitals nationwide.
“Our focus has been on developing a culture that nurtures a sense of family and engagement,” said Richard Tyler, Chief Human Resources Officer at Conway Regional Health System. “We have been able to foster an engagement level that translates to excellent service and high-quality care for our patients through listening to and caring for our physicians and staff. We are very proud of our culture and this independent survey process is validation of the great work and incredible team we have at Conway Regional.”
In 2017, 2018 and 2019, Conway Regional received a Best Place to Work award from Arkansas Business Publishing Group.
The Best Places to Work in Healthcare program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.
Conway Regional will be honored at the 2020 Best Places to Work in Healthcare awards virtual gala on Oct. 8, 2020, and will be recognized in the Oct. 12, 2020, issue of Modern Healthcare.
