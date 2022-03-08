Conway Regional Health System will partner with the Kiwanis Club of Conway as the official corporate sponsor of the 40th annual Toad Suck Daze Run scheduled to take place on April 29 and 30 in Conway.
Beneficiaries include Haven House, Children’s Advocacy Alliance, Compass Academy, Community Service Inc., Reynolds Main Stage, Community Connections, Milestones and Conway Area Youth Leadership Institute.
The race is a Conway tradition and an official race for the 2022 Arkansas RRCA Grand Prix. As part of the running event, the Kiwanis Club will organize and hold the Tadpole Trot (kids 4-12) April 29, and multiple races on April 30 including the 5K and 10K Run-Walk and a 10K Wheelchair race. The run returns this year after a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.
“For more than 100 years, Conway Regional has been the community’s hospital, providing high-quality, compassionate healthcare. The Toad Suck Run is an opportunity for new and experienced runners to safely engage in physical activity, while exploring our growing community,” Matt Troup, president and CEO of Conway Regional Health System, said. “Incorporating running into your wellness routine is a notable way to improve your physical and mental health.”
The race serves as a subsidiary event of Toad Suck Daze, which will be held April 29-May 1 in downtown Conway. Toad Suck Daze is a three-day festival spanning eight city blocks with designated areas for shopping, food, hands-on children’s activities, musical entertainment and numerous other festivities.
“The Kiwanis Club of Conway is happy to be racing again, and to celebrate Toad Suck Daze Run’s 40th anniversary. We can’t be more excited to have Conway Regional as the race’s presenting sponsor,” Kiwanis Club of Conway member Patrick Lewis said.
To register for the Toad Suck Daze Run events, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/AR/Conway/ToadSuck 5k10k.
Conway Regional is also a sponsor of the Tour de Toad Ride for Literacy, which is the official bike ride of Toad Suck Daze. That event will be held at 3250 Sand Gap Road (Conway Municipal Airport) on Saturday, April 30 featuring 10-, 20- and 40-mile bike rides.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.