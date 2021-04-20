The Conway Tennis Center is preparing to host the Conway Regional Tennis Classic for the third time, the Conway Area Tennis Association confirmed to the Log Cabin last week.
The classic, back on after being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic last spring, will begin on April 23 and continue through the 25th. Part of a series of Central Arkansas tennis tournaments collectively known as the “Arkansas Cup Series,” the 2021 classic will potentially attract a variety of tennis players from across the state.
“Now that spring has sprung and COVID rules have relaxed, the Conway Area Tennis Association is excited to hist the Conway Regional Tennis Classic for its third year at the Conway Tennis Center,” the association’s news release read. “[The Conway Area Tennis Association] hopes to have a great turnout that will bring players from all over the state to enjoy tennis in Conway’s vibrant community.”
The Tennis Classic is open to competitors 18 years and older and includes singles, doubles and mixed doubles divisions. Beginners are also welcomed to compete in the classic. For more information on the classic, visit www.conwaytennis.net.
