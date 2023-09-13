Conway Regional Health System will conduct a free prostate cancer screening and awareness program on Oct. 3, from 5-7 p.m. The program is a partnership of the system, the Prostate Cancer Foundation and Arkansas Urology.

Prostate cancer screenings aim to find cancer early that may spread if left untreated. The medical staff of the Arkansas Urology Clinic in Conway, along with other area physicians, Conway Regional employees and community members, volunteer their time for the screening.

