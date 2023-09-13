Conway Regional Health System will conduct a free prostate cancer screening and awareness program on Oct. 3, from 5-7 p.m. The program is a partnership of the system, the Prostate Cancer Foundation and Arkansas Urology.
Prostate cancer screenings aim to find cancer early that may spread if left untreated. The medical staff of the Arkansas Urology Clinic in Conway, along with other area physicians, Conway Regional employees and community members, volunteer their time for the screening.
Screening and early detection can increase the chance of survival for prostate cancer patients. According to the Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation, those with an increased risk for prostate cancer should have a screening annually. This includes men with a family history of prostate cancer, those ages 40 to 75 and African American men.
Due to space limitations, all appointments must be made by Sept. 29, by calling 501-513-5858 and leaving a message.
“Our challenge is always making people aware of the importance of the screenings, particularly among men who are least able to afford the traditional screenings at a family doctor’s office,” Conway Regional Oncology Outreach Coordinator Lori Reynolds said, per a news release issued by the health system. “We are also trying to reach spouses and children who usually convince men to come in for the screening.”
The Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation will be onsite to provide a 15-minute educational program for the men before the screening, consisting of a blood test and exam. The Prostate Cancer Foundation will also evaluate the results of the screenings and send each person a letter explaining their results and, in some cases, recommending any needed follow-up visits to a family doctor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.