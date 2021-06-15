Conway Regional Health and Fitness Center will hold an informational meeting on Thursday, June 17, from 1-2 p.m. for a new medically integrated class for people with Parkinson’s disease.
Rock Steady Boxing, a national program which offers a non-contact boxing-based fitness curriculum, is designed to slow symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.
“While there is no cure for Parkinson’s disease, there is research that indicates that more intense exercise has been shown to improve patients’ balance, posture, and other symptoms,” Mallory Lefler said.
Lefler is fitness coordinator at Conway Regional Health and Fitness Center. She achieved a specialized certification to lead the program and is also an ACE certified personal trainer.
A physician referral is required to participate in the program. Lefler will assess participants and report findings to their physicians.
During the June 17 meeting, more details will be explained about Rock Steady Boxing and how it helps people with the disease.
Classes will begin in July and participants will meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 1 p.m. The program fee is $70 per month. For more information, call 501-450-9292, ext. 300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.