Conway Regional Health System and Arkansas Urology will conduct an annual free prostate cancer screening and awareness program on Tuesday, October 4, from 5 to 7 pm. Prostate cancer screenings aim to find cancer early that may spread if left untreated.

Screening and early detection can increase the chance of survival for prostate cancer patients. According to the Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation, those with increased risk for prostate cancer should have a screening annually. This includes men with a family history of prostate cancer, those ages 45 to 75, and African American men.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.