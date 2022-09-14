Conway Regional Health System and Arkansas Urology will conduct an annual free prostate cancer screening and awareness program on Tuesday, October 4, from 5 to 7 pm. Prostate cancer screenings aim to find cancer early that may spread if left untreated.
Screening and early detection can increase the chance of survival for prostate cancer patients. According to the Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation, those with increased risk for prostate cancer should have a screening annually. This includes men with a family history of prostate cancer, those ages 45 to 75, and African American men.
Registration is required for this program, and appointment times must be strictly kept due to space limitations. The screening will be held on the campus of Conway Regional Medical Center, 2302 College Ave.
To make an appointment, call 501-513-5858 and leave a message. The deadline for registration is October 3.
“Our challenge is always making people aware of the importance of the screenings, particularly among men who are least able to afford the traditional screenings at a family doctor’s office,” Lori Reynolds, RN, oncology outreach coordinator, said. “We are also trying to reach the spouses and children who usually convince men to come in for the screening.”
The Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation will be onsite to provide a 15-minute educational program for the men before the actual screening, which consists of a PSA blood test and exam.
The Prostate Cancer Foundation will also evaluate the results of the screenings and send each person a letter explaining their results and, in some cases, recommending any needed follow-up visits to a family doctor.
The medical staff of the Arkansas Urology Clinic in Conway, along with other area physicians, Conway Regional employees, and community members, volunteer their time for the screening.
