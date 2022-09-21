Conway Regional Health System (CRHS) is getting set to host a free prostate cancer screening at 5 p.m. Oct. 4.

The screening, an annual event CRHS has offered to community members in the past, will include a 15-minute presentation for participants before the screening and a blood test and exam. The Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation will evaluate the results of participants’ exams and send letters out interpreting the results, along with information regarding any need for follow-up exams.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

