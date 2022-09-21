Conway Regional Health System (CRHS) is getting set to host a free prostate cancer screening at 5 p.m. Oct. 4.
The screening, an annual event CRHS has offered to community members in the past, will include a 15-minute presentation for participants before the screening and a blood test and exam. The Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation will evaluate the results of participants’ exams and send letters out interpreting the results, along with information regarding any need for follow-up exams.
CRHS is partnering with Arkansas Urology to put on the event. Early detection of prostate cancer increases the likelihood of survival for those diagnosed with prostate cancer, Conway Regional said in a news release. Those with a greater risk of getting prostate cancer – men with a family history of prostate cancer, men ages 45 through 75 and African American men – should be screened annually, CRHS said in their news release.
“Our challenge is always making people aware of the importance of the screenings, particularly among men who are least able to afford the traditional screenings at a family doctor’s office,” Registered Nurse and Oncology Research Coordinator at CRHS Lori Reynolds said. “We are also trying to reach the spouses and children who usually convince men to come in for the screening.”
To help put on the screening, employees of Arkansas Urology, CRHS and other community members will volunteer their time. Participants must register prior to the Oct. 4 event at CRHS’ Conway Regional Medical Center campus by calling 501-513-5858. The deadline for registration is Oct. 3.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.