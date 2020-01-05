Following the success of Conway Regional’s inaugural Duck Derby banquet and hunt, the event to promote men’s health has returned.
“In general men don’t take care of themselves; they tend to ignore symptoms of disease and they rarely visit a physician,” Dr. Thad Hardin, who is a primary care doctor in Conway and one of the founders of the Arkansas Duck Derby, said. “Nothing pulls guys together like a great hunt and this also is an opportunity for us to focus on men taking care of their health, a topic that we rarely discuss. The Arkansas Duck Derby is also a great way to fund awareness of men’s health issues and, eventually, to begin taking preventive screenings and exams to them where they work.”
Proceeds from Duck Derby benefit the hospital’s guest house for patient families.
The Duck Derby banquet includes dinner, drinks, entertainment, raffles, silent and live auctions. It will be Monday, the night before the hunt, at 6 p.m. at the University of Central Arkansas HPER Center.
The hunt begins Tuesday morning with multiple teams of four who participate in a competitive duck hunt on land donated for the hunt by private landowners.
The winning team is determined by a point system the day of the hunt and will split a prize of $5,000 cash among themselves and the land owner.
Scoring for the hunt will be based on a point system that will award a designated number of points for various species of ducks – after the ducks are turned in. A dice roll will determine how many points will be awarded for each species. Teams will turn in their ducks at a designated time the day of the hunt.
Attendees may attend one or both events, until tickets are sold out. In 2019, more than 600 guests attended the banquet, which features big-ticket raffle items for men and women.
“One of the most popular raffle items of the night will likely be the “Ducked Out” 4x4 truck that is complete with the bells and whistles every hunter wants – a leveling kit, winch, fog lights, mud tires and more – plus, it’s camo-wrapped,” spokesman Ginger Daril said in a news release. “Other popular prizes include a 2020 Polaris Ranger 500 side-by-side in the big-ticket raffle, and an Ambush hunting boat in the live auction.”
Only 500 raffle tickets, for $100 each, will be sold for a chance to win the truck and side-by-side, giving participants an greater chance of winning.
Tickets for the banquet can be purchased at ArkansasDuckDerby.com.
Staff writer Jeanette Anderton can be reached at janderton@thecabin.net
