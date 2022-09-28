Conway Regional Health System will host the 15th annual Walk to Remember on Oct. 15 at Laurel Park.
The Conway Regional Perinatal Bereavement program sponsors the Walk to Remember as a free event to help families remember babies lost during pregnancy or in the first year of life. The walk is dedicated to the late Mike Smyers and his wife, Jeanne, who helped develop the bereavement program after his own family experienced loss.
In addition to the walk, the event will include memorial balloon releases, a gift for families, testimonials, and a reading of the names of babies lost.
On the day of the walk, in-person registration will open at 10:30 a.m. and continue until 11 a.m. when the ceremony begins. Registration is currently available online at https://crhs .healthcare/3QJO2YI.
During registration, family members register the baby or babies to be remembered free of charge. The names of babies that are registered will be read aloud during the ceremony. Names that are registered online will be added to an official program.
Online registration for the walk will close at noon Oct. 10. Registration is encouraged but not required for attendance. Families will receive a free lunch, and supplies are limited.
Anyone with questions concerning Walk to Remember should email childbirthclasses @conwayregional.org
