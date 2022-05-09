Conway Regional will celebrate the grand opening celebration of a new intensive care unit, slated to be open to patients later this month.
The 65,000-square-foot, $21 million facility is part of the health system’s $60 million Growing Together capital investment campaign.
The new unit expands access to intensive care services for Faulkner County and the surrounding areas, increasing capacity from 17 to 24 critical care beds with room for future growth and expansion.
“Conway Regional has been the community’s hospital for more than 100 years. As we focus on meeting the needs of the communities we serve, our priority is our patients,” Matt Troup, president and CEO of Conway Regional Health System, said. “The new intensive care unit will enrich the experience of our patients and their families as we provide additional capacity, convenience, and comfort.”
The new facility features a 4,600-square-foot atrium, featuring a variety of plants, trees and shrubs, along with benches, tables and ambient lighting. This serene space provides visitors and family members with an additional waiting area when visiting patients in the unit.
The new 330-square-foot patient rooms provide ample space and feature cutting-edge equipment, ensuring patients receive the highest-quality care.
During the planning and design of the new unit, physicians and staff members utilized a mock-up space to provide insight and guidance, helping ensure appropriate placement of all equipment.
“Our state-of-the-art facility allows us to continue meeting the needs of our patients, while also growing and adapting to serve our growing communities. We’re not just growing – we’re growing together,” Troup said.
Cromwell Architects Engineers designed the unit, and Conway-based Nabholz Construction is the general contractor.
The unit will open for patient care by the end of May.
Learn more at conway regional.org.
