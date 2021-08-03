Conway Regional Health System announced that effective Aug. 8, 2021, it will require its leadership team, including executive leadership, directors, and managers along with new hires to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
All leaders receiving a two-shot series will receive the second dose by the end of August. All new hires receiving a two-shot series will be required to get the second dose of the vaccine within 30 days of employment.
Officials with the hospital say that currently more than 75% of leaders are vaccinated. The COVID vaccine policy will include exemptions for religious and medical reasons in a manner similar to the organization’s flu vaccine policy. Conway Regional, in a practice consistent with several other health systems, requires an annual vaccine for influenza.
Much like their peers around the state, Conway Regional continues to educate their team members, patients and the community on the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine.
As Arkansas continues to see a rise in community transmission and subsequent hospitalizations, currently 40% of the eligible population in Faulkner County are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
“This is a decision that has come after much discussion, analysis, and education. It’s one we do not take lightly. As the community’s health system for 100 years, we feel strongly that we must lead our community in vaccine adoption and set an example for the communities we serve. We have a responsibility to our patients, to our team members, and to the community to do the right thing,” Matt Troup, president and CEO of Conway Regional Health System, said. “The evidence is clear that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective at preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus, as well as hospitalizations and death.”
Each week Conway Regional is sharing the number of COVID-19 inpatients, along with the rate of unvaccinated COVID-19 hospitalizations. Since June 1, 2021, 88% of COVID-19 admissions at Conway Regional have been unvaccinated.
The Arkansas Hospital Association has also issued support for its member hospitals that elect to implement policies requiring staff to receive the vaccine.
About Conway Regional
Conway Regional Health System provides complete health care services to a seven-county service area of north central Arkansas and the River Valley including Cleburne, Conway, Faulkner, Perry, Pope, Van Buren and Yell Counties. Centered on a 150-bed, acute care medical center, the health system provides patients with a variety of services including heart health, orthopedic care, neuro-spine surgery, vascular surgery, gastroenterology services, women’s health, surgery, and rehabilitation.
Conway Regional operates an expansive physician enterprise, including 10 primary care clinics and seven specialty clinics. Additionally, the health system operates a Rehabilitation Hospital and a 70,000-square-foot Health and Fitness Center. In June of 2019, Conway Regional announced a management agreement with the Dardanelle Hospital, since renamed the Dardanelle Regional Medical Center.
With more than 200 physicians providing services at Conway Regional, the organization partners with the medical staff in an Accountable Clinical Management Model (ACM). This one-of-a-kind partnership creates a model of shared governance to promote meaningful engagement of physician leaders with hospital administrative leadership — all in an effort to improve patient experience and enhance care.
Visit conwayregional.org for more information.
