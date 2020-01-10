Conway Regional celebrated the frame of its new medical office building being complete with a topping-out ceremony Thursday that included placing the final beam signed by staff members.
“This is a significant event. This building will give us the opportunity to continue to grow,” Conway Regional CEO and President Matt Troup said. “With additional office space, we will be able to recruit more physicians.”
He said “Growing Together” was the theme of the ceremony and of the $60 million expansion project of which the office building is a part.
“We’re growing with our community just as we have over the past 100 years,” Troup said. “This is the early stages of a $60 million adventure.”
He said he is hopeful the office building will open in August.
Conway Regional Board of Directors chair Andrea Woods said she was excited to see the growth of the hospital “as Conway Regional embarks on its second century of service in central Arkansas.”
“Projects like this medical office building ensure our long-term growth,” she said. “We believe health care is local.”
Nabholz Chief Operating Officer Brad Hegeman said his crew would “build a wonderful building” but its the staff inside the building that makes Conway Regional “a world-class medical center.”
He praised his crew for safely navigating the most dangerous phase of the construction project.
“A topping-out ceremony signifies the end of the most dangerous part of the project,” he said. “I’m proud to say it’s been 100 percent accident free. We certainly don’t want to generate business for Conway Regional during construction.”
Staff writer Jeanette Anderton can be reached at janderton@thecabin.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.