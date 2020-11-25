Conway Regional Health System and The University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton (UACCM) announced a partnership to aid with nurse recruitment and retention.
The new UACCM Nursing Scholarship Program will provide financial aid opportunities to students pursuing education in nursing with the UACCM Practical Nursing Program.
This partnership will award up to six licensed practical nurses (LPN) students with scholarships over the next three years with each student selected receiving $2,500 in financial aid per semester, for three semesters.
“Conway Regional is proud to invest in the future of healthcare to ensure the communities we serve are provided high-quality, compassionate care for many years to come,” Matt Troup, Conway Regional president and CEO, said. “This partnership will aid students seeking nursing education within our community, giving them valuable clinical experience at Conway Regional, while addressing the critical nursing shortage facing healthcare organizations across the country.”
UACCM Chancellor Lisa Willenburg thanked Conway Regional for the partnership.
“UACCM is grateful to Conway Regional Health System for the wonderful partnership opportunity with our Nursing Department,” she said. “This partnership affords practical nursing students with the opportunity to defray costs of the nursing program and have guaranteed employment after graduation with a regional leader in healthcare. This is a great example of working together to remove barriers students face while increasing partnerships between education and healthcare for the benefit of all.”
Students will also have the opportunity to work in pool float medical assistant positions at Conway Regional while completing the LPN program. This work opportunity will allow the nursing students to learn the health system’s electronic medical records (EMR) system; Conway Regional policies and procedures; the mission, vision, and values of Conway Regional; and become accustomed to the work culture all before they finish school.
For more information, visit conwayregional.org.
