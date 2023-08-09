Conway Regional Health System and UnitedHealthcare (UHC) have reached a multi-year agreement to restore in-network care for approximately 15,000 patients, the health system announced in a news release on Wednesday. 

The agreement becomes effective on Aug. 15 and includes patients with commercial plans and Medicare Advantage, the news release read. Patients who have insurance through UHC have been unable to obtain in-network rates from Conway Regional since July 1, the date Conway Regional terminated its previous agreement with UHC.  

