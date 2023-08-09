Conway Regional Health System and UnitedHealthcare (UHC) have reached a multi-year agreement to restore in-network care for approximately 15,000 patients, the health system announced in a news release on Wednesday.
The agreement becomes effective on Aug. 15 and includes patients with commercial plans and Medicare Advantage, the news release read. Patients who have insurance through UHC have been unable to obtain in-network rates from Conway Regional since July 1, the date Conway Regional terminated its previous agreement with UHC.
"For over 100 years, Conway Regional has been the community's hospital and going out of network with United was not a decision or a disruption that we took lightly," Conway Regional President and CEO Matt Troup said, per the news release. "Conway Regional has never termed a payor. Our priority has always been the well-being of patients and ensuring the long-term viability of the health system. Resolution with United allows Conway Regional to maintain the access to care our patients deserve."
The Log Cabin Democrat reached out to UHC for comment on the agreement. A spokesman for the insurance provider confirmed the agreement.
"We are honored to continue supporting all of the people throughout Arkansas who depend on us for access to quality and affordable health care," the spokesman said in an email.
As previously reported in the Log Cabin, Conway Regional decided to terminate its agreement with UHC because of an alleged discrepancy with how it was being paid by the insurance provider compared to the health system's competitors. The health system alleged that UHC was paying its closest competitor "nearly 50 percent more for the same care."
"Conway Regional is dedicated to serving its community, but United Healthcare is currently paying competitors significantly more for the same care," a statement on the health system’s frequently asked questions page about the UHC negotiation read. "This issue has been a focal point during negotiations with United Healthcare. As medical care costs continue to rise, it is important for Conway Regional to receive a fair market rate in order to provide the care our patients deserve."
UHC, however, disputed Conway Regional's reasoning for the agreement termination in a statement previously issued to the Log Cabin.
"Conway Regional Health System is demanding a 141 percent price hike over the next three years for its hospital while seeking to double its costs in just the first year of our contract," a UHC spokesman said. "Conway’s demands are not affordable or sustainable for the people and businesses we serve. Agreeing to this proposal would make Conway Regional Medical Center the most expensive hospital in the state in just one year compared to its peers and would significantly drive up health care costs for the people and employers in north central Arkansas. We are proposing meaningful rate increases that help ensure the health system is reimbursed at more than fair and reasonable rates and remain committed to continued discussions with Conway Regional in an effort to reach an agreement that is affordable for the people and employers we serve."
A little more than 10 hours before the contract between the two organizations expired on June 30, UHC sent Conway Regional a 103-page contract proposal. Troup confirmed the receipt of the proposal in a previous interview with Log Cabin media partner KATV, saying the looming deadline didn't allow the health system enough time to consider the proposal and sign it.
"It’s completely unrealistic to expect us to turn around that kind of analysis in that period of time," Troup said. "I guess in some sense it’s encouraging, but we still have a lot of questions."
With an agreement now reached, however, Conway Regional said it "demonstrates the commitment of both organizations to the health and well-being of our shared patients."
"Together, we look forward to continuing collaborative efforts in providing comprehensive, in-network care that meets the evolving healthcare needs of the community," Conway Regional officials said via the news release.
Media partner KATV contributed to this report.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
