On July 1, more than 250 physicians and health care providers in Conway and central Arkansas will no longer be in-network with United Healthcare, having terminated their agreements. After months of attempting to reach an agreement, these health care providers will be considered out-of-network for United Healthcare insurance members.
"Conway Regional and our physicians are foundational to our local communities, and our request is for payment parity in our market, especially while United consistently posts record quarterly profits,” Bill Pack, chief financial officer of Conway Regional Health System, said. “According to Forbes, United reported earnings of $5.61 billion for the first quarter of 2023."
Despite Conway Regional's historical dedication to serving the community, and according to publicly available data, United Healthcare is currently paying other acute care hospitals up to 50% more for the same inpatient services in our market, something Conway Regional Health System can no longer afford to accept.
Conway Regional maintains that the negotiations have occurred in good faith and with complete transparency. The goal of these discussions has been to ensure that Conway Regional could continue to serve its communities. The health system must be paid fair and equitable rates, given the unprecedented challenges all health care systems are experiencing in the post-pandemic environment facing the highest inflation rates in more than 40 years.
“For years, United payment rates for Conway Regional have failed to keep up with the rising cost of care,” Matt Troup, President and CEO of Conway Regional Health System, said. “In fact, Conway Regional has never terminated an agreement with a payor over rates and if we accepted United’s offer, we would potentially be forced to discontinue services that we believe are vital to our community and prevent us from fulfilling our mission.”
This termination affects Conway Regional Medical Center, Conway Regional Rehabilitation Hospital, Dardanelle Regional Medical Center, more than 100 employed and integrated providers, and an additional 150 physicians in the Conway Regional Physician Hospital Organization.
If Conway Regional becomes out-of-network with United Healthcare, some patients may qualify to continue their care at in-network rates. This includes pregnant women or patients undergoing active medical treatment, such as for cancer, and patients with newly diagnosed or relapsed cancer. Patients must fax or mail a Continuity of Care form to United to continue their care at Conway Regional or an affiliated facility or provider.
Conway Regional is one of many health care providers that has challenged United Healthcare to increase its reimbursement rates amid rising care costs. Northeast Georgia Health System and United Healthcare failed to reach an agreement and announced the termination of their contract. Additionally, CaroMont Health in Charlotte, North Carolina and the University of Vermont Health Network have made their struggles to negotiate with United Healthcare public.
