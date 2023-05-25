On July 1, more than 250 physicians and health care providers in Conway and central Arkansas will no longer be in-network with United Healthcare, having terminated their agreements. After months of attempting to reach an agreement, these health care providers will be considered out-of-network for United Healthcare insurance members.

"Conway Regional and our physicians are foundational to our local communities, and our request is for payment parity in our market, especially while United consistently posts record quarterly profits,” Bill Pack, chief financial officer of Conway Regional Health System, said. “According to Forbes, United reported earnings of $5.61 billion for the first quarter of 2023."

