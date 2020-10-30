The Arkansas Health Care Association and Arkansas Assisted Living Association (AHCA/AALA) recently awarded its 2020 Team Member of the Year award to Superior Health and Rehab Activity Director Bonnie Malone. Located in Conway, Arkansas, the facility holds 112 beds and, as a skilled nursing facility, serves residents in Faulkner County.
“There is nothing that Bonnie won’t do to help anyone,” said Vickey Kirkemier, administrator at Superior Health and Rehab. “As the activities director, she meets all of our families for their in-person visits. I think seeing this familiar face and knowing that their loved ones feel so close to her makes everyone feel like they can trust Superior and the staff to take care of their loved ones.”
Malone, who has been the activities director for the last 15 years, began volunteering with her mother who served as activities director for many years before retirement. Nominated by her coworkers as team member of the year, each says Malone has a unique way of connecting with residents, caring for them on an individualized level and creating activities that appeal to each one personally. Director of nursing, Amber Mace, said Malone is the most caring, involved and present person who not only engages with residents but staff as well.
“Bonnie is dedicated to making each and every day something special for her residents and she always puts a smile on their faces. She makes every holiday, special occasion and simply just every day the most fun for all of us at the facility,” said coworker, Lynette Bruce.
Activity directors are an integral part of residents day-to-day care and have played a critical role in overall resident well-being in the last seven months. Malone has helped organize many activities in the midst of COVID-19 to keep spirits lifted while staying in line with social distancing guidelines.
“We are pleased to honor Bonnie with this award. She has a long history with the staff and families in the Conway community. It brings me joy to hear others praise Bonnie for her hard work and dedication that we already knew was present in her everyday work,” said Rachel Bunch, AHCA executive director.
