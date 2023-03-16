Conway resident celebrates 105th birthday

Conway resident Bertha Pelley has lived through two World Wars, the Great Depression, the Civil Rights Movement, the Moon landing and countless other major events of historical significance.
Born on March 16, 1918, Pelley turned 105 years old on Thursday. In an interview with the Log Cabin Democrat one day prior to her birthday, Pelley humbly said she doesn’t “have any” great accomplishments from her life, a point her granddaughter Laura Pelley disagreed with, adding that her role in building such a large tight-knit family has left a significant legacy.
“Oh, Grandma,” Laura said, shaking her head and laughing. “She’s very family-oriented with extremely strong family values.”
Born in Newport, Arkansas, Pelley grew up with nine siblings – four sisters and five brothers. Her father died in a drowning accident when Pelley was only 9 years old, and just a few years before the beginning of the Great Depression.
“We had a hard time,” Pelley said, describing the period after her father died and the beginning of the Great Depression. “But everybody [had a hard time] then.”
Pelley said her family’s experience during the Great Depression was “about as well” as anybody else’s and it didn’t change her.
“Everybody was experiencing it, so you just had to take it,” Pelley said.
Pelley said her family “managed” growing up in a one-parent household with 10 children. Despite the challenges, Pelley said “we got along good because we had to.”
Pelley has only had a couple jobs in her life, working the fields early on and later as a baker, a skill she’s still known for today.
“She’s very good at making sweets and stuff,” Laura said. “She makes the best homemade bread [and] the best cinnamon rolls you’ll ever eat.”
A gardener, Pelley maintained a one-acre garden for years and used its yield to cook for her family. Known for the fried squash she cooks, Laura said Pelley has lived off fried foods her whole life. But, the fried foods weren’t processed and came fresh from her garden.
Family, however, is the topic Pelley spent most of her time talking about. She married her husband of more than 50 years, James Pelley, Sr., on Nov. 5, 1938. He died on June 24, 1989, at 79 years old. The mother of two sons who have also passed away, Pelley has two grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild, seven of whom were born in Conway.
Pelley’s mother lived to the age of 100. Pelley encouraged “working” as a key to living a full life and feeling fulfilled.
“She’s always been a worker,” Laura said. “She’s always busy. And she laughs. All the time, she’s happy and has a good spirit. We’ve always attributed that to her [longevity].”
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the
cabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.