Conway resident celebrates 105th birthday

Bertha Pelley celebrates her 105th birthday on Thursday.

 Kolton Rutherford / Log Cabin Democrat

Conway resident Bertha Pelley has lived through two World Wars, the Great Depression, the Civil Rights Movement, the Moon landing and countless other major events of historical significance.

Born on March 16, 1918, Pelley turned 105 years old on Thursday. In an interview with the Log Cabin Democrat one day prior to her birthday, Pelley humbly said she doesn’t “have any” great accomplishments from her life, a point her granddaughter Laura Pelley disagreed with, adding that her role in building such a large tight-knit family has left a significant legacy.

