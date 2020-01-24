The U.S. Army appointed a Conway resident as a new Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army (CASA) during a ceremony Jan. 14 at the Pentagon.
Ryan McCarthy, the 24th U.S. Secretary of the Army, selected Ronald Chastain to represent Arkansas.
"I want to thank Ron for willingness to serve," McCarthy said in a news release. "Our Army is an all-volunteer force. Now, more than ever, we rely on our volunteers, such as CASAs, to help build networks, foster relationships and tell the Army story to your communities. You are the first handshake into the city and the last handshake as I head back to D.C."
CASAs are a vital part of the Army, promoting good relations between the Army and the public and advising the Secretary about regional issues, according to officials.
McCarthy said the U.S. Army is "open for business" and looking for the "best of the best," counting on the CASAs to lead the way.
"I am humbled and grateful to be selected by the secretary for this position," Chastain said. "I look forward to telling the Army story from my personal and professional perspective. The Army — active duty, [g]uard, and [r]eserve components — provide tremendous opportunities for personal growth and self-development. Leadership skills learned in the Army carry over into the civilian world."
Chastain served in the Army National Guard for more than 36 years. He commanded the 25th Rear Area Operations Center in Desert Storm and the 39th Brigade Combat Team in Operation Iraqi Freedom II. He later served as wartime chief of staff, U.S. Forces Korea, as adjutant general, Arkansas National Guard, and as deputy commander, Reserve Component, Army Forces Command. He retired as a major general.
Each state, the District of Columbia and the five U.S. territories have one or more CASAs appointed to provide a vital link between the Army and the communities for which they serve. CASAs are usually business or civic leaders who possess a keen interest in the welfare of the Army and their communities.
CASAs serve a two-year term without compensation. Terms may be extended to a total of 10 years of service. The secretary may recognize a civilian aide as a CASA Emeritus after 10 years of service with distinguished service.
