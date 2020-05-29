Conway resident Marsha Phillips donates the proceeds from selling handmade face masks to charity.
Phillips believes wearing face masks during the pandemic is important.
“I think [masks] help protect the public and reduce the spread of the virus,” Phillips said.
Before the pandemic, Phillips sold handmade Barbie and American Girl doll clothes, but after she realized how many people needed face masks, she started making face masks as well.
Making face masks allowed her to be a vendor at the farmers’ market by Antioch Baptist Church when the vendors were only allowed to sell essential items, such as face masks and produce. Phillips said that starting last Saturday, the farmers’ market allowed merchants to sell crafts again, so she now sells both her doll clothes and handmade face masks at the market.
Instead of keeping the money she makes from selling face masks and doll clothes, Phillips donates all her proceeds to charity.
“I wasn’t [making masks] for financial reasons. Every cost I incur in making them is taken out of my pocket,” Phillips said.
Phillips gives all of her proceeds to Soaring Wings Ranch in Holland.
“Soaring Wings is a Christian ranch for children who have no place to go. Its goal is to help improve the family unit,” Phillips said.
The high demand for masks during the pandemic helped Phillips give more money to Soaring Wings Ranch than what she typically donates. So far this year, Phillips gave $2,600 in proceeds to Soaring Wings Ranch.
Phillips works hard to make face masks. She makes about 150 masks each week, and she can make several masks in fewer than 30 minutes.
She is not limited to making only one type of face mask. She makes masks for both children and adults, and she makes masks that have two, three, and four layers of cloth.
Phillips plans to sell and make face masks as long as people want them. She will be selling her face masks at the farmers’ market by Antioch Baptist Church on Saturday starting at 7 a.m.
Unless supplies run out, she will stay at the market until noon.
Log In
