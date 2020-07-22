Conway resident Jennifer Bannon has taken on multiple challenges of physical endurance over the past several years, including race-walking, eight half-marathons and one full marathon. After completing her first full marathon last November, Bannon set her sights on a new challenge: a kickboxing match. Why? Because someone doubted her.
Bannon has dealt with people doubting her before. In 2004, she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS), a disease of the central nervous system which causes the immune system to attack coverings of nerve fibers in the brain and spinal cord creating communication problems between the brain and the rest of the body.
“I thought I had a bad case of the flu,” Bannon said. “I went to the doctor multiple times and got all kinds of medicine, but [I] did not feel better. So, they did more advanced testing and found out that I had [MS].”
Doctors told Bannon she’d probably end up in a wheelchair. She had to stop working for Baptist Health, where she had worked for 15 years, due to her diagnosis. She made her mother promise to never put her in a nursing home. After that conversation with her mother, Bannon started to set challenges for herself.
“[My mother] came over to my house every morning and we walked to the front door, or until I fell, and she would pick me up and take me back,” Bannon said.
By 2005, Bannon had competed in her first race and started her race-walking career.
“It all stemmed from people telling me that I can’t,” Bannon said. “So, I have something to prove, not only for myself, but for others who are [also] told they can’t.”
One half-marathon led to finishing three additional half-marathons in a 90-day span and the Iron Runner competition. Then, someone else doubted her and told her she couldn’t run a full marathon. So, she did.
She met Curtiss Robinson, owner of Toe2Toe Martial Arts in Conway, in 2018 and started personal training with him. She mostly was concerned about the potential for falling and wanted to gain more strength. However, after deciding to run a full marathon, Robinson helped her train for it. And then she set her sights on kickboxing.
“I was told that [Curtiss] gave me my rank in kickboxing because he felt sorry for me,” Bannon said. “So now I’m training for an amateur fight.”
Bannon had little prior experience with kickboxing, having only taken part in Taekwondo as a kid. She got to blue belt and quit and never thought about it again.
After finishing her full marathon, Bannon began to intensify her kickboxing training, beginning in January. Her training focuses on strength building and physical toughness, a key when planning to compete in an amateur fight, Robinson said.
“You’re going to be in there for three three-minute rounds,” Robinson said. “And there’s nowhere to go. So, you have to have the endurance, strength and toughness to take damage.”
Bannon spends three hours a week in personal training, four hours a week doing martial arts training and puts in her own work at home. She said the most difficult part of training for the fight is practicing multi-tasking, as her brain only consistently focuses on one task at a time. In a kickboxing match, participants must punch, kick and block at the same time. Bannon said that aspect of training has been difficult.
“It’s the comprehension part [of training that is difficult],” Bannon said. “Being able to do many tasks at one time is something I have to work on.”
Earlier in the year, Bannon broke her ankle while training. As she worked on rehabbing from her injury, COVID-19 hit. Bannon and Robinson took a couple weeks off from training, expecting that they would return to their normal schedule soon. They’ve both adjusted their training schedules since then.
While the fight has yet to be scheduled, Bannon tentatively plans to compete in her first kickboxing match in December.
For Robinson, he said he’s learned a lot in his experience training with Bannon and feels he’s better suited to train clients who have symptoms similar to Jennifer and her experience with MS. He commented on Bannon’s drive to work hard in training.
“Jennifer has proven she is undaunted [and] resolute,” Robinson said. “She’s going to get it done.”
Bannon said her advocacy for herself and others drives her to compete.
“[I want to show other people] that have MS or another invisible disease that if they put their mind to it and put in the training, they can accomplish anything that they want to,” Bannon said.
Looking beyond her December kickboxing match, Bannon isn’t sure what her next challenge will be. She said she might continue kickboxing depending on how the match goes, but she’s really waiting for the next doubter.
“I’m waiting for the next person to come up [to me] and say, ‘you can’t do this,’ or ‘you didn’t really earn it,’” Bannon said. “Those are the people who drive me to do these crazy things.”
