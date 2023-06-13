Conway resident presents CFD with painting

Kathryn Young (left) presents Conway Fire Department Chief Mike Winter (right) with her painting to thank them for helping she and her mother after a car accident in 2015.

 Kolton Rutherford /

Log Cabin Democrat

Conway resident Kathryn Young got a chance to thank Conway Fire Department (CFD) firefighters on Tuesday eight years after she and her mother were in a head-on collision car accident in Conway in 2015.

Young, a consumer at Independent Living Services (ILS) in Conway, presented CFD Chief Mike Winter, central station firefighters and station staff with a painting she completed of a firefighter to thank the department for their help in a ceremony at the CFD Central Station on Caldwell Street.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

