Conway resident presents CFD with painting

Conway resident Kathryn Young got a chance to thank Conway Fire Department (CFD) firefighters on Tuesday eight years after she and her mother were in a head-on collision car accident in Conway in 2015.
Young, a consumer at Independent Living Services (ILS) in Conway, presented CFD Chief Mike Winter, central station firefighters and station staff with a painting she completed of a firefighter to thank the department for their help in a ceremony at the CFD Central Station on Caldwell Street.
“Kathryn is involved in the many classes and opportunities offered at ILS and has spoken numerous times about her desire to find a way to express her heartfelt appreciation, so she painted a picture of a fireman,” ILS Marketing Director Faye Shepherd told the Log Cabin Democrat on Tuesday.
Winter and department staff gave Young two coins on Tuesday – one designed to represent CFD and a commemorative 9/11 firefighters coin. During the art presentation, Young spoke about the first responders who died during the collapse of the Twin Towers in New York on Sept. 11, 2001. Shepherd told the Log Cabin that Young will “treasure [the coins] forever.”
“In her speech to the CFD, Ms. Young expressed frustration with drivers who will not pull over for fire engine sirens,” Shepherd said. “Chief Winter and the other firefighters completely agree with that sentiment.”
ILS Executive Director Elissa Douglas also joined in the presentation at Central Station. Winter said the department will display Young’s painting prominently at the station.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.