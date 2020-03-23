One Conway, Arkansas, resident was recently awarded academic scholarships by Oklahoma Baptist University for the 2020-21 academic year.
The student is Parker New.
New is a University Scholar Finalist. These students have met the qualifications of at least a 32 ACT or 1420 SAT and a 3.75 GPA. As finalists, they have completed the application and interview process in hopes of being awarded one of OBU’s prestigious full-tuition scholarships valued at $27,912 per year totaling more than $111,000. Each of these students has already been awarded the Founder’s Academic Scholarship.
Presented in recognition of academic achievement, the Founders’ Academic Scholarship is an annual $14,000 scholarship which can be renewed for three additional years, making the honor worth a potential of $56,000.
A senior at Conway High School, New is a member of FCA, NHS and Beta Club. He is also involved with the Conway Area Youth Leadership Institute. After graduation, New plans to pursue a college degree in physics. New is a member of Conway First Baptist Church.
Dr. Heath Thomas, OBU president, presented a certificate of recognition to each 2020 academic scholarship recipient during a recent ceremony on OBU’s campus in Shawnee.
For more information on OBU and academic scholarships at the university, visit www.okbu.edu/financial-aid/scholarships-and-grants.
