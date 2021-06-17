Eleven-year old Conway resident Addison Bicker will represent the state of Arkansas in the sixth-grade division of the Miss Elementary America national pageant on June 24, per an announcement provided to the Log Cabin.
Addison won the Miss Elementary Arkansas fifth-grade division in January, securing her place in the national pageant which will take place June 24-25 at the Robinson Center in Little Rock.
Her mother, Dawn Bicker, said Addison focuses her efforts on helping foster children and their families.
“Since being crowned the state title holder, Addison has conducted a socks and underwear drive for the Faulkner County division of The CALL, provided baskets for new foster families, served at The CALL’s office and even developed a new ‘Hope 4 U’ program for incoming foster children,” Dawn said. “Addison recently obtained 300 panda bears that will be donated to The CALL and given to foster kids upon entering the system.”
Addison will compete with 40 other competitors at the June 24 pageant in three different categories that include an interview, runway and evening gown competition. Preliminary pageant competition starts at 10 a.m. on June 24 at the Robinson Center. Tickets can be bought at the center and the pageant will be live-streamed at www.pageantslive.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.