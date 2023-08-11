Conway residents Jim and Barbara Dardenne won St. Joseph School’s annual car raffle drawing at the 111th St. Joseph Bazaar last weekend. The bazaar raised money for the school and included multiple prize drawings Aug. 4-5.
The Dardennes won a 2023 Polaris Ranger Crew utility vehicle, while fellow Conway resident Kenny Eckert won the second prize, an $800 gift certificate to Total Tire. Center Ridge resident Donna Hart won third prize, $500 in cash. Emily Kordsmeier won the cash grand prize, $5,000.
“Thank you to all who purchased raffle tickets, came out to play games at the Midway, purchased a box lunch, made a bid on a silent auction item and gave of your time, talent and treasure to St. Joseph School,” the private catholic school stated via its website. “To the countless volunteers who made this year a success, you are amazing. Thank you.”
Additional prize drawing winners included:
Jo Anne Mayor, who won a $2,500 tuition credit.
Alexis Cooper, who won a $250 book bill credit.
Jalisa Allison, who won a Chromebook.
Barbara Dalby, who won custom art from Steve and Vivian Noe Griffith.
Amy Covington, who won an ice chest full of beverages.
Barbara Kordsmeier, who won a necklace and ring from Francis M. Fine Jewelry.
Tricia Moix, who won a $500 gift card from Strain Photography.
Martina Hoelzeman, who won $500 in cash.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
