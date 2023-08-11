Conway residents Jim and Barbara Dardenne won St. Joseph School’s annual car raffle drawing at the 111th St. Joseph Bazaar last weekend. The bazaar raised money for the school and included multiple prize drawings Aug. 4-5.

The Dardennes won a 2023 Polaris Ranger Crew utility vehicle, while fellow Conway resident Kenny Eckert won the second prize, an $800 gift certificate to Total Tire. Center Ridge resident Donna Hart won third prize, $500 in cash. Emily Kordsmeier won the cash grand prize, $5,000.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.