K12 Insight, a company that specializes in helping schools with community engagement, has returned its findings from a series of focus groups it held with Conway Public Schools stakeholders in May, Assistant Superintendent of Personnel Karen Lasker told school board members on Tuesday.
Conway Public Schools brought K12 Insight’s services in community engagement into the fold following a year in which the district saw a significant increase in community participation at board meetings, both by those critical and in support of district policies.
The year culminated in an intensely contentious and sometimes political school board race that saw two incumbent school board members lose their seats to community challengers.
K12 Insight hosted seven 90-minute focus groups in Conway May 24-25 that included current students, parents and employees, Lasker said.
“We brought in a third party that could come in and help guide a conversation about communication and belonging,” Lasker said.
K12 Insight’s report on the focus groups shed light on areas stakeholders feel the district is already doing well in, as well as suggestions for how the district can do better.
Respondents emphasized the value of the Conway community’s desire to engage with the district, as well as the district’s reputation for academic success, student opportunities, teacher support and experience and the motivation of students, Lasker said.
“Our reputation for academic success and the opportunities we provide our students are unmatched,” Lasker said. “Our teachers go above and beyond the call of duty, and our students continue to be motivated every day.”
Lasker said respondents communicated a desire to be heard through forums, surveys and roundtables, adding that the district “heard” that desire and will begin offering more opportunities for engagement.
“We know people want to come and tell us what they feel and how they feel about things,” Lasker said. “We want to be responsive to ensure that the community’s voice is heard and consider in sustainability in our development efforts.”
Respondents also suggested a new, larger venue for board meetings, a suggestion community members have made before. Board member Sheila Franklin, one of the challengers who won a seat on the board in May, also brought up a larger venue in her first meeting as a board member in June.
Currently, the school board meets in the district’s administration building on Prince Street. In recent months, board meeting attendance by the public has been down and maximum capacity hasn’t been reached in the boardroom.
In the event of the boardroom reaching maximum capacity, the current policy is to offer overflow seating in a lecture hall at Conway High School with a livestream of the meeting playing.
Superintendent Jeff Collum told the Log Cabin Democrat on Thursday that “there are no current plans to move the board meeting venue at this time because the last several board meetings have not reached the max capacity of the regular meeting room.”
“However, in being responsive to the community, the administration is exploring a long-term solution for expanding the existing space and capacity for meetings,” Collum said.
Conway Public Schools has already implemented or begun implementing some of the respondents’ suggestions. Respondents suggested more parent involvement in student learning, the highlighting of schools’ successes, an open comment period for board decisions, virtual accessibility at board meetings and a strategic plan, Lasker said.
The district has offered virtual accessibility to board meetings for months and worked to create a list of strategic goals over the summer. Additionally, Conway Public Schools already has a policy of putting all board decisions on a 30-day read to allow the public to comment.
K12 Insight will moderate more community forums this school year and leadership roundtables with Collum and other district administrators will take place at each of Conway’s four middle schools. The public will be invited to those roundtables, as will board members.
“I think it’s great,” Collum said about the leadership roundtables. “I think it’s work we should be doing regardless. I’m excited to be able to go out and do it and meet and engage more of the community.”
Lasker also discussed respondents’ desire for the district to “close the loop” on the feedback it received through K12 Insight.
“We started this conversation, invited a third party in and they gave us a study,” Lasker said. “Now, we’re going to finish it up.”
Speaking about the report as a whole, Lasker reemphasized that the district “heard” the community through the process.
“We heard what you said, we’re putting it into action and your feedback matters to us,” Lasker said. “It matters to us so much that we’re taking the time to do these things and the resources and money that we’ve put forward.”
