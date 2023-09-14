K12 Insight, a company that specializes in helping schools with community engagement, has returned its findings from a series of focus groups it held with Conway Public Schools stakeholders in May, Assistant Superintendent of Personnel Karen Lasker told school board members on Tuesday.

Conway Public Schools brought K12 Insight’s services in community engagement into the fold following a year in which the district saw a significant increase in community participation at board meetings, both by those critical and in support of district policies.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.