The National Huguenot Society was formed in 1883 to preserve the memory of the Huguenots who had left France in search of religious freedom.
Huguenots were French Protestants who either fled or remained in France under pressure to change their religions practice between 1520 - 1787, then migrated to other countries including America.
The Huguenots supplied the colonies with excellent physicians and expert artisans and craftsmen.
They adapted themselves readily to the New World. Today, people of Huguenot origin are found in all parts of our country.
Just one example: Apollos Rivoire, a French Huguenot (Protestant) immigrant born in France in 1702, changed his name to Paul Revere some time after immigrating to America. He was a master goldsmith. His son, Paul Revere was a silversmith, engraver, early industrialist, and renowned Patriot in the American Revolution.
Our society's aims are: to foster a bond of friendship amongst descendants of the Huguenots; to encourage knowledge of Huguenot history and the Huguenot contribution where they and their descendants settled, including to offer advice on Huguenot family history research.
Those interested in more information regarding the Huguenot Society of Arkansas may contact Conway's Shirley Ann Barham at 501-513-9316. Barham was recently elected historian/librarian/curator for the group.
