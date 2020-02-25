It's been three months since celebrity chef and host of, "24 Hours to Hell and Back," Gordan Ramsay showed up at Bear's Den Pizza in Conway.
In November, the restaurant posted on social media letting everyone know that it would be closed for renovations but the public quickly figured out something else was going on — Ramsay's distinguishable trailer and countdown clock from the show were seen from the road.
Pictures were instantly posted on Facebook and other social media sites, but the restaurant remained hush-hush, even after it reopened with a new menu, renovated interior designs and other notable additions the following week.
Details scarce since, people have eagerly awaited the famous show's air date featuring the local location.
The show, a 2019 Critics's Choice nominee featured on Fox, follows Ramsay as he drives across the U.S. helping struggling restaurants in his mobile kitchen, Hell on Wheels. Ramsay is often joined by other celebrities and experts as he swoops in to aid the failing restaurants with only 24-hours to spare.
First, he sends in a team to surveil secretly. Then, he goes undercover to experience everything firsthand. Lastly, he brings in his team of designers, decorators, chefs and other experts to transform everything.
Speculation of air dates have floated around but now's the time for viewers to watch Ramsay's encounter with the staff at Bear's Den themselves at 7 p.m. (central time) Feb. 25 on Fox.
