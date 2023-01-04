Dr. Michelle B. Buchanan, a member of Conway’s Theta Chapter, an affiliate of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International (DKG), received the international organization’s Lucile Cornetet Individual Professional Development (CIPD) Award for her outstanding work in education.

Buchanan, who is also a STEMteach Master Teacher/Clinical Instructor at the University of Central Arkansas (UCA), will use the funds from this award to attend the 2023 Council of Exceptional Children’s Convention and Expo in Louisville, Kentucky in March, which is the largest convention of its kind.

