Dr. Michelle B. Buchanan, a member of Conway’s Theta Chapter, an affiliate of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International (DKG), received the international organization’s Lucile Cornetet Individual Professional Development (CIPD) Award for her outstanding work in education.
Buchanan, who is also a STEMteach Master Teacher/Clinical Instructor at the University of Central Arkansas (UCA), will use the funds from this award to attend the 2023 Council of Exceptional Children’s Convention and Expo in Louisville, Kentucky in March, which is the largest convention of its kind.
At the conference, Buchanan will further the professional learning in her research areas of gifted and talented education and teacher development and use the information she’s learned to create new learning opportunities and content for her teacher candidates at UCA.
Buchanan will also be a speaker at the conference where she will discuss strategies to engage teachers of Gifted and Talented students in problem-based learning and project-based learning to encourage inquiry-based learning in all subject areas and in all grade levels.
The CIPD award is given out twice a year by the DKG honor society in recognition and support of the professional development of outstanding women in education.
The society currently has more than 65,000 member across 17 different countries worldwide and the award category has given more than $764,000 to outstanding professionals like Buchanan.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin .net
