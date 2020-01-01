The city of Conway has major improvements on the horizon for 2020.
“When it comes to streets, we are excited to do another year of street overlay,” city spokesman Bobby M. Kelly III said, noting the city hasn’t compiled a list of street projects for the year yet. “We’re going to do what we’ve been doing – taking a good objective look and making a data-driven decision on which streets are a priority for 2020.”
There are some projects that are already set to begin this year. The city will begin reconstructing Donaghey Avenue in 2020.
“Donaghey is going to be giant project in 2020. It’s going to be a huge undertaking,” Kelly said. “It’s he largest north-south arterial in Conway; 18,000 people travel it every day. It’s kind of the lifeline of Conway traffic, it connects people to everything.”
As far as roundabouts go, the intersection at Salem Road and Irby Drive. Kelly said it is currently in the design phase and construction will start this year.
Another project that Kelly said the city “hopes to get some traction on in 2020” is a mountain bike park at the former Conway landfill. Conway Corporation has already started installing solar panels at the site for its Blaney Hill Solar Farm.
In addition to streets, the city will focus on sidewalks and trails in the new year.
“Extending Stone Dam Creek Trail to South German Lane is a priority for 2020, as is extending Tucker Creek Trail out to the airport.”
The city will ramp up its sidewalk projects this year.
“We’ve been fixing a lot of sidewalks and people can expect to see just as much sidewalk work being done,” Kelly said, adding that making crosswalks more accessible, such as the one at Conway Junior High School.
Staff writer Jeanette Anderton can be reached at janderton@thecabin.net
