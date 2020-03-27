The Salvation Army of Conway is filling the gap of services needed during this COVID-19 pandemic.
Providing essential services such as food boxes, utility assistance and other emergency services to the marginalized is a vital ministry during this time of social distancing.
Early each morning, Debbie Hendrix, Case Worker, sets up a coffee service for clients, the homeless and community members who need a friendly smile and a much-needed cup of coffee.
The coffee service is available all day, and Debbie says it is not uncommon to have people in line before 8 a.m. for a much-needed boost.
Sanitary guidelines are observed with gloves provided for self-service and the coffee is kept fresh and available for all.
Hendrix goes on to say “our clients find joy in the simple things we take for granted. I believe we should humble ourselves just as they are humbled to ask for food and coffee.”
The Salvation Army of Conway is taking precautions to ensure the safety of its employees and clients while giving a cup of coffee, a food box and pastoral care.
Responses from those being served are encouraging Captains Knott in their ministries, it is not uncommon for them to hear comments such as “You have no idea how much this means to us,” “This is wonderful, thank you!” and “Oh Food!” (accompanied by a very grateful smile).
Unfortunately, the realities of this pandemic are affecting many.
Captain Patrishia Knott had prayerful concern and action over a couple who walked into The Salvation Army this past week.
This couple recently moved back to Conway. The husband’s illness combined with the quarantine issues did not allow them to move in with their family members.
The couple found sanctuary at the Salvation Army, the husband stated, “I was coming home to die. I wanted to be home, in the area I grew up in and loved.”
Captain Knott was able to provide shelter, encouragement and hope to the couple until they found safe housing.
Captain Knott also expressed her concern over her ministry, “The Salvation Army of Conway is seeing an increase in requests for food boxes, utility assistance and other emergency services. The best way to help is monetarily.”
She continued, “We also have very specific food needs: non-perishable food items such as peanut butter, tuna and other canned meats as well as rice, pasta and canned vegetables. We are thankful to the Conway community for helping us to help their neighbors during this time.”
To support The Salvation Army of Conway’s efforts online, please go to give.salvationarmyaok.org/COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.