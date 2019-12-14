The City of Conway will observe the Christmas holiday on both Tuesday, Dec. 24, and Wednesday, Dec. 25. The Conway Department of Sanitation collection and facility services will operate as follows:
Tuesday, Dec. 24
• Residential Collections – Citywide garbage collection will operate as regularly scheduled. Carts must be curbside no later than 7 a.m.
• Commercial Collections – Citywide garbage collection will operate as regularly scheduled. Carts must be curbside no later than 7 a.m. Glass collection will be postponed. Glass collection will resume the following week.
• Landfill – The city landfill will be closed.
• Reuse Center – The Conway Reuse Center thrift store will be closed.
Wednesday, Dec. 25
• Residential Collections – Citywide garbage, yard waste, and glass collection will be postponed. Wednesday garbage routes will be collected Thursday, Dec. 26. Carts must be curbside no later than 7:00 a.m. Yard waste and glass will resume the following week.
• Commercial Collections – Citywide garbage and glass collection will be postponed. Wednesday garbage routes will be collected Thursday, Dec. 26. Carts must be curbside no later than 7 a.m. Glass collection will resume the following week.
• Landfill – The city landfill will be closed. Regular operating hours will resume Thursday, Dec. 26.
• Reuse Center – The Conway Reuse Center thrift store will be closed. Regular operating hours will resume Thursday, Dec. 26.
Thursday, Dec. 26
• Residential Collections – Citywide garbage collection will operate as regularly scheduled. Carts must be curbside no later than 7 a.m. Yard waste and glass will resume the following week.
• Commercial Collections – Citywide garbage collection will operate as regularly scheduled. Carts must be curbside no later than 7 a.m. Glass collection will be postponed. Glass collection will resume the following week.
The annual holiday collections calendar is available year-round at conwayarkansas.gov. Additionally, schedules and notices customized to individual residential addresses are available via our free Recycle Coach app (download on the Apple Store and Google Play).
Serving the Conway, Arkansas, community, the Department of Sanitation provides residential, commercial, industrial and recycling collection services. Large roll-off container leasing, facility tours, and recycling education are also available. To learn more about services offered or to schedule a group tour or presentation, visit conwaysanitation.org and follow the department on Facebook @ConwaySanitation and Twitter @CwyARSanitation.
