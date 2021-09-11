The Conway Board of Education will discuss 15 student transfers and nearly 30 personnel changes at its monthly meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Conway High School Auditorium.
The 15 student transfer include:
Seven students to Mayflower School District.
Three students to Greenbrier School District.
Two students to Vilonia School District.
One student to South Conway County School District.
One student from Greenbrier School District.
One student from East End School District.
The resignations include:
Erin Stanton, Speech/Language Pathologist, Ellen Smith Elementary School, effective Aug. 11, 2021.
Forest Seay, Bus Driver, Transportation Department, retiring effective Aug. 9, 2021.
Ivy Gunnells, Technology Assistant, Annex Building, retiring effective Aug. 31, 2021.
Mark Tooley, Bus Driver, Transportation Department, effective Aug. 13, 2021.
Shermika Crank, In-School Suspension Paraprofessional, Conway Junior High School, effective Aug. 31, 2021.
Marquis Thompson, Food Service Manager, Conway High School, effective Aug. 18, 2021.
Sherry Curran, Food Service Worker, Jim Stone Elementary School, effective Sept. 3, 2021.
Brianna Courtney Dunn, Food Service Assistant Manager, Ruth Doyle Middle School, effective Sept. 1, 2021.
Laura Brown, Paraprofessional, Marguerite Vann Elementary, effective Sept. 7, 2021.
The new hires include:
Makayla Freestone, Special Education Paraprofessional, Preston and Florence Mattison Elementary School.
Hannah Powell, Substitute Bus Aide, Transportation Department.
Cassie Martin, Instructional Paraprofessional, Woodrow Cummins Elementary School.
Marquita Williams, Instructional Paraprofessional, Ellen Smith Elementary School.
Whitney Smith, Instructional Paraprofessional, Marguerite Vann Elementary School.
Ty Stewart, Custodian, Conway High School.
Diaena Morin, Custodian, Bob and Betty Courtway Middle School.
Jara Campbell, Preschool Instructional Paraprofessional, Sallie Cone Preschool Center.
Laura Brown, Special Education Paraprofessional 1:10, Marguerite Vann Elementary School.
Simone Burnett, Special Education Paraprofessional, Theodore Jones Elementary School.
Superintendent Jeff Collum will also discuss the Conway Public Schools 2022 Teachers of the Year nominees from the 16 schools in the district.
Noah Knight of Woodrow Cummins Elementary School will receive recognition as the IMPACT Student.
Also on the agenda:
Attorney Jay Bequette on the board rezoning process.
Joel Linn giving a COVID-19 update.
Dr. Keisha Garland giving on update on the ESSER 3 Funds and the Acceleration Academy.
View the full agenda at www.conwayschools.org.
