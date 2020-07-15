The Conway Board of Education met Tuesday to discuss schools reopening in August.
The Conway School District is planning start school on Aug. 24.
Superintendent Greg Murry said the governor has been firm about opening school on this day.
“We frankly do not know what’s going to happen two months from now, and we’re going to have to be flexible,” Murry said.
The school district is allowing students to choose between virtual or in-person schooling. To get an idea of how many students will choose each option, the district sent surveys to families. Of the 5,767 responses recorded so far, 1,459 responses were from students who want to attend school virtually.
Even though school is set to be online and in-person this fall, Murry said the district could move entirely online for a period of time if the virus gets out of control.
The school district it is working to keep its students and staff members safe. “I want things to go well for our students when they step into the classroom the first day,” Murry said.
One safety method some of Conway’s schools are implementing is increasing their amount of lunch periods. For example, the junior high school plans to have four lunch periods each day.
The district also plans to clean and sanitize its schools frequently. “The custodians will certainly do a lot more cleaning during the day,” Murry said.
He also said the school staff will be required to wear face masks, and students in grades five through twelve will be required to wear face masks as well.
Murry said the staff needs to model to students that wearing face masks is necessary. “As you certainly understand, not everyone understands that it’s the right thing to do,” he said.
The school district is working to ensure everyone’s questions about reopening are answered. Conway School District Communication Specialist Heather Kendrick made a frequently asked questions list, which is on the Conway Public Schools website.
In other business, the school district introduced three newly-hired administrators. Greg Hughes is the new Assistant Athletic Director; Ty Hendricks is Conway High School’s new Assistant Principal; and Heather Leavell is Sallie Cone’s new Preschool Coordinator.
For questions about the schools reopening, email fallreentryoptions@conwayschools.net.
