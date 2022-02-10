The Conway Board of Education on Tuesday went into a lengthy discussion once again over the district’s current mask policy after learning about the district’s current COVID-19 numbers and after a parent gave a speech before the board about why she decided to remove her kids from Conway Public Schools and enroll them in Conway Christian.
The current policy, which the board approved of in a 7-1 vote last month, gives Superintendent Jeff Collum full authority to require masks on individual campuses if the COVID-19 cases on that campus reach 5 percent or higher.
Joel Linn, the Conway Public Schools Director of Student Services, informed the board Tuesday that the case numbers in the district are very low at only 41 active cases across the entire district, following the more than 400 active cases that caused all Conway schools to go virtual soon after returning from Christmas break.
“We have several buildings that don’t have any active cases at this time,” Linn said. “This is what we were hoping for and quite frankly I’m very happy to see us right here. This ‘return to normal’ we all wish for, I think we’re getting there.”
Linn also informed the board that there is no longer a requirement for non-COVID-19 positive students to be in quarantine after Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that decision at his most recent media briefing last week.
After hearing this, Board President Trip Leach proposed that the board to vote on ending the mask policy it approved last month and make masks fully optional.
“I believe that we can go back to business as usual because we do not have to quarantine a bunch of kids that don’t need to quarantine,” Leach said. “One of the reasons I voted for a temporary masks mandate last time was because in my mind, it makes sense for us to just temporarily put a mask on in the hopes that we can keep as many kids in seats as possible.”
Leach also said that he’s heard conflicting reports on the efficiency of masks from medical professionals in the area saying that the board received two separate letters last month from medical professionals about the masks. Conway Regional pleaded with the board to instate a mask mandate while a private practice in Conway said that masks don’t work.
“I’m not trying to get into a mask debate,” Leach said. “I’ve kind of abandoned the mask debate a little while back because I am not ashamed to say that I have no idea if masks work. I have nothing to add to that conversation. I’m a pastor.”
Some board members, particularly Bill Clements and Jennifer Cunningham, approved of Leach’s proposal and wanted to go ahead and vote on it.
“It’s frustrating because we have a school system that has kind of taken the rights away from parents,” Clements said. “I’m going to continue to be a voice for those people that we kind of forget about. There’s a victim here and that is the children of our schools.”
Other board members were taken aback by the last minute proposal that was not on the agenda.
“We’ve gone through this multiple times now,” board member Amy Ferdowsian said. “My understanding at the last meeting is that we set a policy in place that will guide us through the future. I don’t think we should revisit this every month until this pandemic runs its course. This was not something on our agenda before we came in here and I’ve been caught by surprise.”
Board member Andre’ Acklin mainly wanted to get back on topic to what was on the agenda.
“We’re getting off the agenda by doing this tonight,” Acklin said. “Let’s get the car back on the road, let’s get back to business. We can talk about it and we can think about it for next month.”
Leach m ade it clear that his intentions were not to surprise or blindside his fellow board members.
“I truly wanted people to know my thought process,” Leach said. “I have people I care about on both sides of the issue. I try to be quiet and navigate it the best I can. I just want people to know my heart.”
Ferdowsian and Board Secretary Diane Robinson were confused by the proposal because they liked the policy the board put in place last month.
“I liked our policy that we decided on last time because we can change as needed,” Ferdowsian said. “Whereas the policy before that, we had to vote on it again. I’m done voting on it. I think that our last policy was a good one because I think that it responds to changes that can happen in our community and in our schools. I think that we need to leave it there.”
Acklin and Vice-President Scott Champlin agreed on this point as well and it all came down to a misunderstanding on Leach’s part where he thought if schools reach the 5 percent positivity mark, masks will have to be required while it’s actually just up to Superintendent Collum if they will be or not.
The board did not vote on the issue, and it was unclear whether there would be further discussion at the board meeting next month.
