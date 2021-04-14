Tuesday night’s Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Board of Education meeting was marked by frustration, anger and concern from almost 50 district families and parents who came out in opposition to the board’s decision in March to extend CPSD’s mask mandate through the end of the school year.
The meeting, over an hour-and-a-half long, didn’t begin with a discussion of the mask mandate. In fact, discussion on the district’s COVID-19 policies and the March decision wasn’t even on the April meeting’s agenda. The large number of parents ready to demand the removal of the mandate compelled Board President Trip Leach and other board members to address the attendees' concerns, a move which derailed the meeting agenda for about 40 minutes.
“These parents are tired and frustrated,” Leach said to the crowded room’s spectators, many of whom were not wearing masks and not following the district’s COVID-19 safety protocols. “We’re all tired and frustrated. I think that’s a common ground we have here. We all want COVID-19 to go away. Unfortunately, it [has not gone away], but that does not mean we don’t see [and] hear [concerned parents].”
Leach doubled down on the common goal the board members and meeting attendees shared of keeping children in school and asked the parents present to respect the March decision, citing the fact school was only in session for six more weeks.
“I’m begging you,” Leach asked the crowd. “Please don’t divide our staff [or] put a wedge between this board. This is not going to help us [finish the year strong].”
Despite Leach’s speech and the board’s ensuing unanimous vote that ensured CPSD would not offer a virtual education option beginning in the fall of 2021, parents who attended the meeting to force a reconsideration of the March decision demanded the board begin a conversation on the mask mandate after board members began to debate allowing visitors on campus for special events through the end of the school year.
“I hear [the board] arguing about a policy [regarding] masks and events, but everybody in this room is not wearing a mask,” one parent said interrupting the board’s discussion of the visitors on campus item, which wasn’t on the original meeting agenda.
Leach’s response — in which he told the parent the board chose not to ask the mask-less meeting attendees to wear their masks because the board didn’t think they would — sparked an outflow of frustration from parents who began to speak directly to the board against the mask mandate.
“[Leach] talked a while ago about [wanting to have] a conversation, but [the board] is not allowing us to have a conversation,” the same parent who interacted with Leach earlier in the meeting said, applauding the turnout of concerned parents at the board meeting. “[The board] is not listening to what we’re saying. [The board] has a very concerned group of parents here who want to be involved [at CPSD]. This parent turnout is fantastic.”
The Log Cabin Democrat published a preview of the March meeting highlighting the fact the board would be voting on the mask mandate and encouraging concerned people to attend that meeting.
Other parents began to speak when Leach reiterated the board’s position that the March decision to uphold the mask mandate would not be reconsidered on Tuesday night due in part to the fact that board Vice President Scott Champlin was not in attendance at the meeting due to a family emergency.
“[The mask mandate] has almost been used as a weapon against our kids to not be able to [have events] and we’re very frustrated with that,” a parent said to the board members.
After another parent described CPSD as a “cancel-culture school,” the board member at-large Andre’ Acklin addressed his reasoning for not wanting to reconsider the mask mandate.
“I don’t like to be pushed into making a decision when I haven’t had the proper time to consider [the issue],” Acklin said.
Zone 2 board member Bill Clements agreed with Acklin and attempted to move on from the discussion with parents.
“Let’s go back to our business at hand,” Clements said. “I appreciate the dialogue [from parents], but we need to go to work.”
Perhaps most notable in Tuesday night’s unexpected debate, a Conway High School student present at the meeting spoke up in defense of the board and its decision to uphold the mask mandate through the end of the school year. The meeting audio, recorded by the Log Cabin to ensure accuracy, picked up the voice of an adult woman, likely a parent, at the meeting in favor of lifting the mask mandate, calling the high schooler and their friends in attendance with them “dumba**es.” The reporter, who also heard the interaction, confirmed through reviewing the audio recording that the woman whispered the insult to the high schoolers as they returned to their seats later in the meeting. To hear the audio recording, visit thecabin.net.
While no board members heard the exchange, Clements described similar reactions he had received to March’s decision.
“There were a few emails I got [after the March meeting which] questioned my masculinity,” Clements said with a laugh. “I appreciated their thoughts.”
Despite the negative reactions board members noted to the March decision, members said the vast majority of critiques they received were respectful and signed. Only a few were disrespectful and sent anonymously.
Despite the parents who attended the meeting not accomplishing their goal of lifting the mask mandate, the board voted to allow visitors to district campuses for special events through the end of the school year. Leach told the Log Cabin in an interview after the meeting that he hoped the concerned parents who showed up to voice their frustrations felt heard.
“I hope [that] parents felt heard and understood,” Leach said. “I have received a lot of reactions since [the] March [decision to uphold the mask mandate]. It’s been the most [response] I’ve received in my six years on the board.”
Discussion of the March decision on the mask mandate dominated a significant portion of Tuesday’s meeting, but the board still managed to finish its agenda items. Board members unanimously approved a 2.5 percent increase of all salaries of employees at CPSD schools that begins on July 1 and welcomed Kelli Gordon as the district’s new Special Education Director.
