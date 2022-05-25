Editor’s note: All results are final but unofficial until certified by the Faulkner County Election Commission.
Annual school board election
Incumbents Amy Ferdowsian and Diane Robinson were unseated from their seats on the Conway Board of Education in Tuesday’s election.
Jason Sandefer defeated Ferdowsian for the Zone 1 seat by receiving 1,287 votes to Ferdowsian’s 1,060.
Linda Hargis unseated Robinson for the Zone 3 seat by garnering 1,185 votes to Robinson’s 1,069.
David Naylor beat Carrie Tinsley 2,008 to 1,098 for the Zone 2 seat vacated by Bill Clements upon his retirement.
In Mayflower, Pat Raney was elected to the Zone 1 seat over opponent Scott Sewell 121 to 113 while Nicholas Brown defeated Sandra Strain for the Zone 5 seat 96 to 91.
In Vilonia, incumbent Gina McNew won the Zone 5 seat against Shauna Emmett with a vote of 309 to 301 while the At-Large seat will go to a runoff after none of the three candidates – Chad Hearne, Kimberly Weaver Williams and Ed Sellers – received 50 percent of the vote. Weaver Williams and Sellers will face off in the runoff after receiving 1,065 and 1,044 respectively while Hearne received 597.
Primary election results
Incumbent Tim Ryals will be the Republican candidate for sheriff after fending off defender Travis Thorn in the primary. Ryals garnered nearly 60 percent of the vote with 9,367 to Thorn’s 6,283 or 40 percent. Ryals will face Libertarian Kevin Johnston in the November general election.
Allen Dodson defeated Crystal Taylor to get the Republican nomination for Faulkner County Judge with 8, 210 votes, a little more than 53 percent, to Taylor’s 7,177 or nearly 47 percent. Dodson will face incumbent Jim Baker in the general election. Baker was unopposed in the primary for the Democratic nomination for Faulkner County Judge.
Sherry Koonce was handily re-elected as Faulkner County Tax Collector with 11,573, or nearly 75 percent of the vote against challenger Shawn Jason who received 3,885 votes or 25 percent. No Democrat filed to run against Koonce in the general election.
Jonny Tyler was elected the Justice of the Peace for District 5 over Darrin Roland. Tyler received 530 votes, a little more than 53 percent, while Roland brought in 468 votes, nearly 47 percent. No Democrat filed for the race so Tyler won’t face a challenger in the general election.
Jason Lyon defeated Mike Angel in the District 8 Justice of the Peace race with 640 votes, nearly 58 percent, to 468 votes, a little more than 42 percent. Lyon won’t face an opponent in November as no Democratic candidates filed.
Jerry Boyer easily retained his Justice of the Peace District 12 seat with 963 votes, more than 68 percent, against challenger Hugh Castles who received 449, nearly 32 percent. No Democrats filed so Boyer won’t face an opponent in the general election.
The city of Mayflower’s annexation narrowly passed by a vote of 199 to 191.
Of the 75,829 registered voters in Faulkner County, 20,012 (around 26.4 percent) voted in Tuesday’s election, according to the Faulkner County Election Commission.
Unopposed in primary with opponent in general election
Republican Maree Coats and Independent Hayden G. Thrasher will vie for Justice of the Peace District 2.
Libertarian Linnea Gabbard will challenge Republican incumbent Andy Shock for Justice of the Peace District 10.
Democrat Nancy Graddy will face Republican Toby Sublett for Justice of the Peace District 11.
Libertarian Nicole Wisniowski will attempt to unseat Republican E. David Hall as Constable – Cadron.
Spencer Hawks defeated incumbent Mark Johnson with a razor-thin margin for State Senate District 17. Hawks received 4,136 votes, nearly 50.3 percent, while Johnson received 4,091 votes, a little more than 49.7 percent. No Democrats filed for the seat so Hawks won’t face an opponent in the general election.
Rose Roland beat out Mary Bentley for State Senate District 54 with 850 votes, 53 percent, to 753, nearly 47 percent. Roland also won’t face opposition in November because no Democratic candidates filed for the seat.
Dee Sanders won the Democratic nomination for State Representative for District 54 by receiving 579 votes, or nearly 56 percent, while opponent Lakeslia Mosely received 462, a little more than 44 percent.
Sanders will face Republican Matt Brown in the general election. Brown easily won the Republican nomination for the seat with 2,046 votes, nearly 61 percent, while opponent Chris Corbitt brought in only 1,315 votes, 39 percent.
Trent Minner garnered nearly 64 percent of the vote with 1,728 over opponent Kim Slaughter who brought in 36 percent with 973 votes for State Representative for District 56. Minner won’t face an opponent in November because no Democrats filed for the position.
Unopposed local races
Republican Margaret Darter re-elected as County Clerk.
Republican Nancy Eastham elected as Circuit Clerk.
Republican Scott Sanson elected as Faulkner County Treasurer.
Republican Krissy Lewis re-elected as Faulkner County Assessor.
Republican Justin Knight re-elected as Justice of the Peace District 1.
Republican John Allison III re-elected as Justice of the Peace District 3.
Republican Samuel “Sam” Strain re-elected as Justice of the Peace District 4.
Republican Tyler Lachowsky re-elected as Justice of the Peace District 6.
Democrat Tyler Pearson re-elected as Justice of the Peace District 7.
Republican Kris Kendrick re-elected as Justice of the Peace District 9.
Republican Jake Moss re-elected as Justice of the Peace District 13.
Republican William E. Carr elected as Constable – Clifton.
Republican Mark Kolody elected as Constable – Danley.
Republican Terry L. Jones elected as Constable – Wilson.
Unopposed school board in Faulkner County
Trip Leach re-elected as Zone 4 for Conway School District.
Jevin Smith elected as Zone 5 for Conway School District.
Andre’ Acklin re-elected as Position 1 at Large for Conway School District.
Jennifer Cunningham re-elected as Position 2 at Large for Conway School District.
Amy L. Stephens re-elected as Zone 2 for Guy-Perkins School District.
Kristin Wiedower re-elected as Zone 5 for Guy-Perkins School District.
Chad Brown elected as Zone 2 for Mayflower School District.
Delorise Kocher re-elected as Zone 3 for Mayflower School District.
Sherilee Holland re-elected as Zone 4 for Mayflower School District.
Kent Charles re-elected as Zone 1 for Vilonia School District.
Jack Martin re-elected as Zone 2 for Vilonia School District.
Steve Austin re-elected as Zone 3 for Vilonia School District.
Tim Nolan re-elected as Zone 4 for VIlonia School District.
