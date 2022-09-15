The Conway Public Schools Board of Education angered parents and community members Tuesday night as it discussed two proposed policies that could negatively affect transgender and non-binary students in the district.

Proposed policy 4.20 covers the use of bathrooms affected by gender. In it, “sex” is defined as “the physical condition of being male or female based on genetics and physiology, as identified on the individual’s original birth certificate.” The policy would regulate which sexes are able to use which bathrooms, leaving those of male sex to a certain set of bathrooms and those of female sex to another set of bathrooms.

