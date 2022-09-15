The Conway Public Schools Board of Education angered parents and community members Tuesday night as it discussed two proposed policies that could negatively affect transgender and non-binary students in the district.
Proposed policy 4.20 covers the use of bathrooms affected by gender. In it, “sex” is defined as “the physical condition of being male or female based on genetics and physiology, as identified on the individual’s original birth certificate.” The policy would regulate which sexes are able to use which bathrooms, leaving those of male sex to a certain set of bathrooms and those of female sex to another set of bathrooms.
This applies to “multiple occupancy restrooms or changing areas” such as bathrooms, locker rooms and shower rooms. Students who identify with a gender other than their sex assigned at birth would have to comply with these bathroom rules or use single-occupancy bathrooms or changing rooms, which each school would have to provide as reasonable accommodations.
The policy makes exceptions for custodial, maintenance or inspection purposes.
Proposed policy 4.56.2 affects the assignment of roommates while traveling overnight on trips. It uses the same definition for “sex” as policy 4.20 and would require students on trips as part of extracurricular activities, field trips, interscholastic activities or intrascholastic activities to room based on the sex of the students.
Students who wish to room alone during these circumstances must pay the additional costs for a single-occupancy room.
During the patron comments section of the meeting, eight pre-selected community members were given five minutes to speak over current issues at hand.
Finley Lawrence is a transgender person studying at Hendrix who uses they/them/theirs pronouns.
“Singling out transgender students by obviously placing them in environments that will stick out compared to cisgender students – such as bathrooms and shared rooms on school trips – will drastically increase gender dysphoria for your transgender students. This increases psychological distress which leads to increased rates of other mental health disorders and suicide,” Lawrence said. “In your own student handbook, you say that you value and respect diversity in everything we do. Our Conway school should be diligent in protecting the students in our care, but these policies do not value and respect your students and will place them in danger.”
Clayton Crockett, UCA professor and parent to a transgender daughter, spoke out against the policies as well.
“[These policies] place undue harm, costs and risks on trans students and their families, who as we’ve already heard, face severe challenges, face vulnerability to violence, mental illness and poverty that are directly tied to their gender identity,” Crockett said. “The current scientific research does not support these practices or these policies. Gender is not simply chosen, it is actually formed in the brain, in the womb prior to the development of external genital sex characteristics … Nature is not binary in sex or gender or orientation.”
After hearing each patron comment, school board member Linda Hargis spoke on behalf of the board.
“It’s going to be very hard to come up with a policy that is perfect for everybody … We are sympathetic to the challenges that students who are a different gender than their birth gender and the challenges that they face on a day to day basis. We are absolutely sympathetic. We are committed to providing [them] with safe spaces, absolutely,” Hargis said. “There’s one minor concern that I have, and that’s that it seems that all of our conversations revolve around this one group of students and we’re not thinking about all the other students in this school. And it’s the job of this board to protect everyone, every single one of them.”
Hargis went on to describe a scenario in which a student that identifies as male but hasn’t transitioned yet wants to use the girl’s bathroom. She said this scenario could make girls feel uncomfortable.
She said the proposed policies are looking at all of the students, not just a single group of them. Hargis reiterated that transgender students are accommodated for with a gender-neutral bathroom, and that they are not forced to use the male or female bathrooms.
Both proposed policy 4.20 and 4.56.2 will be placed on a 30-day read, which allows the school board time to consider public comment and community input prior to making a decision.
The proposals will be looked at during the next board meeting which is scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 11 in the Conway Public School District Administration Building, unless otherwise stated.
