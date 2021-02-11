The Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Board of Education passed a bond reissue and heard updates on the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic on district campuses at its February board meeting on Tuesday night.
The bond reissue, passed by unanimous consent after a presentation from a representative of First Security Beardsley, the district’s financial advisor, is part of CPSD’s ongoing efforts to take advantage of extremely low interest rates on bond markets. While the reissue passed at Tuesday night’s meeting, no action is expected to be taken for months. First Security Beardsley wanted the district’s approval to go ahead with the reissue so the adviser could reissue the bond when savings for it were at its highest. Depending on the volatility of the bond market, the bond reissue passed Tuesday could net the district anywhere from $1.7 million to $3.1 million in savings.
The CPSD board also heard another update on coronavirus cases on district campuses. As of Tuesday night, CPSD had 54 student cases of COVID-19 spread out over 10 of its campuses. Fifteen staff cases were also noted. February’s report is better than January’s report, district Director of Student Services Joel Linn told the board in his presentation. District quarantine numbers have cut in half since January’s board meeting and active cases have decreased by 30, Linn said.
Superintendent Greg Murry updated the board on last Friday’s mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic following Linn’s report. The clinic vaccinated some 350 employees against the coronavirus, which means that 63 percent of CPSD staff have now been vaccinated.
Murry said the district had no plans to hold further organized vaccine clinics beyond the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines the staff who were administered them on Friday will need. Virtual student numbers have held steady since January’s board meeting at 28 percent, Murry said.
“We have good things going on in [district] classrooms and I believe [the classroom is the] absolute best place for our kids,” Murry said to the board.
Board members also voted to approve the millage rate proposed for the upcoming school board election in May. The millage rate being proposed is the same as last year’s at 38.1 mills. The election for the millage rate is a formality. Even if voters vote against it, the millage rate will still apply, per state law.
The school board election, however, is not a formality. Diane Robinson’s seat is up for election in May and the filing period for the seat will open soon. Robinson noted that she planned to run for re-election when asked by other board members.
In other district news, the board passed a motion to buy about two acres of land for $192,000. The land, at 1155 Mattison Road, is the final piece of land the district needed to buy to complete its purchase of an entire lot. The lot in question could theoretically be the site of a school at some point in the future.
Board members are next scheduled to meet on March 9 at 6 p.m. in the Conway High School Lecture Hall.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
