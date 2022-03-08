The Conway Board of Education is set to discuss the approval of COVID-19 Leave Payment for all district employees for the 2021-2022 school year Tuesday at its regular monthly school board meeting in the Administration Building at 6 p.m.
If approved, all employees under contract for the 2021-2022 school year and who are currently employed with the district as of Tuesday, March 15, will receive $100 per day for 10 days if they are out due to COVID-19.
A poll that was sent out to all employees showed almost unanimous approval for the payment. Of the 953 responses from licensed and classified employees, only two voted against the implementation of COVID-19 Leave Pay.
The board will be reviewing proposed policy edits that included changes to section three and section eight which discuss licensed and classified personnel policies.
The changes will be presented to the board on Tuesday, but won’t be up for approval until the following regularly scheduled board meeting on April 12.
The board will also introduce three newly-hired administrators to the district which includes Joel Linn, the current director of student services who has been hired as the assistant superintendent of innovative and special programs; Carise Echols, the current assistant principal at Carolyn Lewis Elementary School who has been hired as the new principal at Theodore Jones Elementary School; and Shanda New, the current assistant principal at Preston and Florence Mattison Elementary School who has been hired as the new principal at Marguerite Vann Elementary School.
The board will also discuss 11 student transfers that include six students transferring to the Mayflower School District; two transferring to the Greenbrier School District; two transferring to Conway from the Greenbrier School District; and one transferring to Conway from the Mayflower School District.
