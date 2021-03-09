The Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Board of Education will vote on whether to approve a resolution to only allow early and absentee voting in the upcoming uncontested board election at Tuesday night’s board meeting in the Conway High School Lecture Hall.
The only two issues on the ballot – the district’s yearly millage rate which remains at the same level that Conway residents voted to approve in last year’s election and Diane Robinson’s Zone Three, Position Two board seat, for which she is running unopposed – mean CPSD isn’t required to open a polling place for the election on Election Day. After voting on the resolution, CPSD will submit it to the County Board of Election Commissioners for its approval.
In other board business, members will vote to approve salary schedules for 14 district staffing categories for the upcoming school year, as well as preview a number of policy revisions the board will vote to approve at a later date.
Superintendent Greg Murry will present his monthly report to the board and provide the members with updates on CPSD’s latest coronavirus numbers and educational bills which have passed, failed or are up for consideration in the state legislature.
CPSD spokesman Heather Kendrick confirmed to the Log Cabin that the board would discuss possible changes to their COVID-19 policies in light of Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s announcement that many of Arkansas’ public health directives had diverted to suggestions. Kendrick said topics for discussion include the Conway High School Prom, which was originally not scheduled due to coronavirus concerns.
Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting will start at 6 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be required.
