The Conway Board of Education will discuss COVID-19 issues for the upcoming school year, student transfers and personnel changes during its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Conway High School Auditorium.
The board will discuss mask protocols, mask messaging, COVID-19 leave for staff and the latest quarantine guidelines related to the district’s planned response to the pandemic for the 2021-2022 school year.
Board members will discuss nearly 30 student transfer requests:
- Two students from the Greenbrier School District.
- Nine students from the Vilonia School District.
- Three students from the Mayflower School District.
- Three students to the Vilonia School District.
- One student to the Beebe School District.
- Three students to the South Conway County School District.
- Two students to the Deer-Mt. Judea School District.
- Four students to the Mayflower School District.
- One student to the Greenbrier School District.
- One student to the Guy-Perkins School District.
The board will consider 16 resignations and 29 hires during the meeting.
Resignations
- Paris Broyles - Teacher, Sallie Cone Preschool Center, effective July 12, 2021.
- Darlene Sorenson - Secretary, Conway Junior High School, retiring effective Aug. 9, 2021.
- Don Huey - Custodian, Conway High School, retiring effective Oct. 29, 2021.
- Joshua Knight - Teacher, Ruth Doyle Middle School, effective July 14, 2021.
- Loretta Carr - Teacher, Ida Burns Elementary School, effective July 15, 2021.
- Amanda Cates - Food Service Cafeteria Manager, Jim Stone Elementary School, effective July 15, 2021.
- David Steadham - Teacher, Raymond and Phyllis Simon Middle School, effective July 16, 2021.
- Bradley Wood - Bus Driver (afternoon route), Transportation Department, effective for the 2021-2022 school year.
- Anna Holden - Paraprofessional, Sallie Cone Preschool Center, effective July 13, 2021.
- Michaela Robinson - Paraprofessional, Sallie Cone Preschool Center, effective July 21, 2021.
- G. Dane Satterfield - Teacher, Sallie Cone Preschool Center, effective July 21, 2021.
- Sandra Doggett - Teacher, Conway High School, retiring effective Aug. 1, 2021.
- Stacy Bacon - Paraprofessional, Sallie Cone Preschool Center, effective Aug. 4, 2021.
- Jaycee Walsh - Food Service Assistant Manager, Woodrow Cummins Elementary School, effective Aug. 2, 2021.
- Robin Tipton - Teacher, Ruth Doyle Middle School, effective Aug. 4, 2021.
- Karissa Erin Campbell - Teacher/Coach, Conway Junior High School, effective Aug. 6, 2021.
Hires
- Tammie-Sue Young, Food Service Worker, Ellen Smith Elementary School.
- Maegan Alexander, Food Service Worker, Raymond and Phyllis Simon Middle School.
- Crystal Massey, Food Service Worker, Conway High School.
- Kerrie Pierce, Special Education Teacher, Conway Junior High School.
- Mary Macon, School Social Worker, Central Office.
- Wilson Gifford, Elementary Teacher-Kindergarten, Preston and Florence Mattison Elementary School.
- Ashley Jewett, Instructional Paraprofessional, Theodore Jones Elementary School.
- Sara Evans, Instructional Paraprofessional, Ida Burns Elementary School.
- Tonya Boyd, Instructional Paraprofessional, Raymond and Phyllis Simon Elementary School.
- Timothy Boyd, Social Studies Teacher, Bob and Betty Courtway Middle School.
- Kayelyn Tryon, Paraprofessional 1:1, Julia Lee Moore Elementary School.
- Mary Poppelreiter, Middle School Band Director, Bob and Betty Courtway Middle School.
- Saundra Sturdivant, English/Social Studies Teacher, Raymond and Phyllis Simon Middle School.
- Allison Worthen, Instructional Paraprofessional, Jim Stone Elementary School.
- Morris Kelley, Food Service Assistant Manager, Raymond and Phyllis Simon Middle School.
- Matthew Hines, High School Band Director 8th Grade, Conway Junior High School.
- Diane Richards, Bus Driver, Transportation Department.
- Josh Smith, Bus Driver, Transportation Department.
- Sherry Curran, Food Service Worker, Jim Stone Elementary School.
- Benjamin Johns, Middle School Band Director, Raymond and Phyllis Simon Middle School.
- Marquis Rogers, Dean of Students, Conway Junior High School.
- Baylee Shaw, Music/Choir Teacher, Bob and Betty Courtway Middle School.
- Elizabeth Marsden, Speech-Language Pathologist, Theodore Jones Elementary School.
- Darryl Foster, Junior High School Secretary, Conway Junior High School.
- Natalie Sensabaugh, Math Teacher (7th), Ruth Doyle Middle School.
- Cliff Burrow, Food Service Assistant Manager, Central Office.
- Ryan Easley, Science Teacher (5-7), Raymond and Phyllis Simon Middle School.
- Delbra King, Science Teacher (8th), Conway Junior High School.
- Lauren Reynolds, Preschool Lead Teacher, Sallie Cone Preschool Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.