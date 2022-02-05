The Conway Board of Education is set to discuss 11 revisions to the Conway School District’s policy at its monthly meeting Tuesday, Feb. 8 in the administration building on Prince Street.
The policy changes, all coming from Section 4 of the district handbook which addresses students, were presented before the board at the school board meeting on Jan. 11 to review and now will be put to a vote for approval.
The changes adds, clarifies and/or revises 11 different sections of the policy handbook including the sections of entrance requirements, attendance requirements, school choice, home schooling, student discipline, student health services, emergency drills, graduation requirements, student behavioral issues, the pledge of allegiance and the national anthem.
Assistant Superintendent K. K. Bradshaw will also propose seven other policy revisions before the board Tuesday, all coming from Section 5 of the policy handbook which addresses curriculum instruction.
Most of these additional policy changes are required due to new laws passed during the last legislative session.
One of these newly-proposed policy changes includes the requirement for educators to make their curriculum, materials, tests, surveys, questionnaires, activities and any other interaction of any kind available to parents for inspection regardless if they are a part of a sex education class.
The board will also discuss student transfers that include six students transferring to the Greenbrier School District, two students transferring to the Vilonia School District, and two transferring to the Mayflower School District. Additionally the board will discuss 36 personnel changes which includes 24 personnel who have either retired or voluntarily quit.
The agenda includes a section for patron comments without further description.
