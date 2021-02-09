The Conway Public School Board of Education will vote on whether to approve the purchase of a new property and discuss the upcoming school board election at its monthly meeting on Tuesday, an agenda provided to the Log Cabin read.
The property the board is slated to discuss the purchase of, at 1155 Mattison Road, would cost the district just over $190,000 for the roughly two acres of property which includes a house. The district’s transaction will be paid for in cash.
Another issue up for discussion on Tuesday night is the school board’s upcoming elections. Diane Robinson, the current board secretary’s, Zone Three seat is up for consideration by voters. Potential candidates have had since December 2020 to declare their candidacy for the open position with the filing period set to begin on Feb. 22. Early voting in the 2021 board election will begin on May 11, with Election Day set for May 18.
In addition to the open board seat, voters will be able to consider a proposed school tax levy. The proposed levy of 38.1 mills is the same rate the school currently has – 25.0 mills of the proposed tax levy are slated specifically for general maintenance and operation. The proposed levy for the 2021 election is a continuation of the district’s current tax levy.
In other business, board members will hear updates on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as well as the district’s spring testing plans.
The board meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in the Conway High School Lecture Hall with social distancing and mask use required.
