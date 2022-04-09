The Conway Board of Education is set to discuss retention pay and bonus pay for all employees in the district Tuesday, April 12 at its regular monthly school board meeting in the Administration Building at 6 p.m.
The proposed salary changes and bonuses include a 1.25 percent raise to the base salary of all Conway Public School District (CPSD) employees, a one-time $500 bonus payment for all CPSD employees, an additional one-time retention payment of $3,000 for all licensed CPSD employees and $2,900 for all classified CPSD employees.
The retention payments will be made in two installments, one in the fall and one in the spring of the 2022-2023 school year, from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.
“It has been another very challenging year for our staff and students and yet the hard work and resilience of our staff continues to amaze me,” Superintendent Jeff Collum said in an email to CPSD employees. “We are very fortunate to have some of the finest educators in the state and nation. We have been working hard to evaluate what we can offer staff next year related to compensation plans for 2022-2023. I am comfortable and confident this proposal can be supported by our budget moving forward and have additional hopes we can do more in the future if our property values continue to rise.”
In a poll sent out to all CPSD employees, of the 889 that responded to it, only three voted against the salary changes and bonuses making 99.7 percent of responding employees in approval.
If approved by the board, the total cost of these changes will be an estimated $6.13 million and contracts will be issued to all employees for next school year reflecting this adjustment.
Director of Student Services Joel Linn will also present the proposed 2022-2023 student handbook for the board to review.
The board will also discuss three student transfers that include two students transferring to the Conway School District and one student transferring out of the district to the Mayflower School District.
