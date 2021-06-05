The Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Board of Education will vote on whether to approve a resolution to appoint Zone 3 board member Diane Robinson as the board’s Primary Disbursing Officer at its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, per an agenda provided to the Log Cabin.
The vote, a procedural one as Tuesday’s meeting is the first board meeting since the May election in which Robinson retained her seat on the board unopposed, is part of a discussion of board reorganization, another procedural piece of business after a school board election.
Board members will also vote to approve nine resolutions to enter into contracts with various district employees and businesses for services. The nine contracts require a vote because they involve current employees and members of their families. Per the agenda, all contracts up for a vote would begin on July 1 and end in June 2023.
Other business on the docket for Tuesday involve an update on COVID-19 in the wake of the end of CPSD’s school year and Superintendent Greg Murry’s regular report. Murry’s report is of note because Tuesday will be his final board meeting ahead of his retirement effective on June 30.
Unlike previous meetings over the past year, board members will convene Tuesday night at the CPSD Administration Building on 2220 Prince St. at 6 p.m.
Prior to June, the school board had held its meetings at the Conway High School Lecture Hall to accommodate for social distancing and other then-required COVID-19 protocols and procedures.
