The Conway Public Schools Board of Education will discuss implementing a new COVID-19 protocol that will reinstate a temporary mask mandate for individual schools Tuesday at its regular monthly meeting in the Administration Building at 6 p.m.
The protocol states that if an individual school or campus in the district reaches a 5 percent positivity rate or higher among that school’s student body on any given day, masks will become mandatory only on that specific campus for 10 calendar days for all students and staff.
At the end of the 10-day period, the data will be reevaluated and if the case numbers do not fall below 5 percent, the campus will continue the mask mandate until it does drop below 5 percent.
“As far as staff cases affecting the decision on mandatory mask wearing, this will be evaluated for each school/campus based on how many and what staff are affected on a given day,” the proposal states.
The protocol also says that if COVID-19 case numbers continue to increase districtwide, the school board gives permission to Superintendent Jeff Collum to reinstate a mask mandate for all campuses in the district.
The school board will also discuss proposed revisions to 11 of the district’s policies which includes adding a computer science credit requirement for graduation beginning with the class of 2026 and requiring the Pledge of Allegiance and a moment of silence at all sporting events and assemblies. These proposed edits will be presented to the board on Tuesday but will not be approved until the following board meeting on Feb. 8.
The board is also set to adopt a Facilities Master Plan for operation and maintenance of district facilities that, if approved, will go into effect at the beginning of next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.