The Conway Board of Education is set to finalize the new school board zones Tuesday at its regular monthly school board meeting in the Administration Building at 6 p.m.
The rezoning of the Conway school board zones has been in discussion for the past few months and was recently approved by the Election Commissioners of Faulkner County back on Oct. 20.
This decision will change what areas certain members of the school board represent and may put some up for reelection.
The board will also approve the new calendar for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. The board has two options to choose from with the major difference between the two being if winter break should begin on Jan. 4 or Jan. 5, thus if the school year should end on the first or second of June.
A poll done by the district among over 650 employees shows that majority of support being behind starting the second semester on Jan. 4.
The board will also discuss six student transfers that include three students transferring to Mayflower School District, two transferring to Greenbrier School District and one transferring to the South Conway County School District.
