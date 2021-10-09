The Conway Board of Education will discuss rezoning plans for the Conway schools board zones at its monthly meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12 at the Administration Building on Prince Street.
Superintendent Jeff Collum will lead the discussion and look at two different options to consider at the meeting according to the agenda, but what the two options will be were not included.
Assistant Superintendent K.K. Bradshaw will also discuss with the board a recent vote that was done with Conway personnel about employee retention pay. According to agenda documents, 971 employees submitted their ballots for the poll with 71 percent of them being classified employees.
The board will also discuss 16 student transfers that include 13 students transferring to Mayflower School District, two transferring to Greenbrier School District and one transferring to Vilonia School District.
