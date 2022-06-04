The Conway Public Schools Board of Education will hold a special board meeting on Tuesday, June 7 at 6 p.m. in the CPSD Administration Building in Prince Street.
The Conway School Board is being called into session on Tuesday for the first time after the school board election on May 24 to discuss the reorganization of the board.
After the election, Jason Sandefer unseated Amy Ferdowsian for the Zone 1. Linda Hargis unseated Diane Robinson for Zone 3 and David Naylor beat out Carrie Tinsley to replace Bill Clements, who did not run for re-election, for Zone 2.
The board will also look at a resolution that would name the Primary Board Disbursing Officer for the Conway School Board.
Lastly, the board will be reviewing two personnel approvals, one for Preston Echols to be the new principal at Conway Junior High School and one for Marcus Adams to be the new head coach for the Conway High School basketball team.
The board will still have their regularly scheduled board meeting on June 14.
