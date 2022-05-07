The Conway Board of Education is set to recognize board member Bill Clements on Tuesday, May 10 at its regular monthly school board meeting in the Administration Building at 6 p.m.
This will be Clement’s last meeting as a member of the Conway School Board after he announced at the February board meeting that he won’t seek re-election.
The current school board agenda has a full section blocked out to recognize Clements’ 17 years of service as a member of the school board.
“I think it’s important for a new and a fresh elected flat belly to sit in this chair,” Clements said at the February school board meeting. “I’ve been on the board for 17 years and that’s been 17 interesting years for me. Forty-two years I’ve been a part of the Conway system, and I’m very proud of that, I’ve always been proud of that. It’s been a privilege to sit here and represent the community, and you’ve been good to me. I hope I’ve given a little bit back, but it’s time for change and I like that idea that there’s change. Change is not a bad thing.”
The May school board meeting will be the last meeting before the annual school board elections which will be held Tuesday, May 24.
The June school board meeting, currently scheduled for June 14, could see new faces on the board as board members Diane Robinson and Amy Ferdowsian are currently running opposed for their respective positions. Jason Sandefer has challenged Ferdowsian for Zone 1 while Linda A. Hargis will be up against Robinson for Zone 3.
Clement’s former seat will see Carrie Tinsley and David Naylor Jr. face off for the Zone 2 seat. All other zones are unopposed.
At the May school board meeting, Director of Student Services Joel Linn is set to present to the board action plans on how to improve reading levels at Ida Burns Elementary School, which has reading levels below the district average for grades third and fourth according to Linn’s report. He will present strategies and an implantation plan with a goal to “increase the percentage of students meeting and/or exceeding grade level standards in reading in each grade level by five percent.”
The board will also see a presentation of the 2022 Conway High School Yearbook as well as be given updates on the Class of 2022 and renovations at Carl Stuart Middle School.
The board will also discuss eight student transfers that include five students transferring from the Vilonia School District into Conway, two students transferring to the Vilonia School District from Conway, and one student transferring to the Mayflower School District from Conway.
